Casting Director Marci Liroff Joins the Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series This Weekend

Richard Lawson Studios was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.



Marci Liroff’s extensive credits as a casting director span more than 60 films and television.



While working at the renowned casting office of Fenton-Feinberg Casting she, along with Mike Fenton, cast such films as Bob Clark’s A Christmas Story and Porky’s; the Academy Award-nominated Poltergeist; Steven Spielberg’s E.T.– The Extra Terrestrial, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.



After establishing her own casting company in 1983, Marci Liroff Casting, Liroff cast several successful films including Footloose, St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink, The Iron Giant, The Spitfire Grill, Untamed Heart, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Mr. Popper’s Penguins, Vampire Academy , The Sublime and Beautiful, which she produced as well, and the upcoming Magic Camp from Disney+.



In addition to casting film and television, Liroff is an acting coach working with actors in person and worldwide through Zoom, Skype and FaceTime.



In 2019, Liroff became a certified Intimacy Coordinator working on film and television.



Liroff is a proud member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and The Casting Society of America, CSA.



Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlsmarciliroff.eventbrite.com



