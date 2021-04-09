Just Two Weeks to Go Until Defence Aviation Safety 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: There are less than two weeks remaining until the 3rd Annual Defence Aviation Safety Conference, taking place virtually on the 21st – 22nd April 2021.

London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2021 --(



This event is a must-attend for all those within the military aviation community, as the agenda consists of a range of senior speakers from the aviation domain, including experts from across the UK, US and Europe. As the only online event specifically focused on defence safety within aviation, Defence Aviation Safety offers a unique opportunity for leaders and experts to network and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability.



Interested parties can register online at $999 for commercial organisations and freely for military and government personnel at www.defenceaviationsafety.com/pr6prcom.



Attendees will hear safety briefings from the UK MoD, Royal Air Force, US Air Force, Netherlands Armed Forces, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence and many more, as they discuss the latest strategies and technologies on how they're enhancing safety processes across their respective organisations.



The speaker line-up includes:

UK Speakers:

· Sir Simon Bollom, Chief Executive, DE&S

· Air Vice Marshal Allan Marshall, AOC, No.1 Group, Royal Air Force

· Air Commodore Jamie Hunter, 22 Group - Director of Flying Training, Royal Air Force

· Colonel Ed Butterworth, Deputy Commander 1st Aviation Brigade, British Army

· Commodore Stuart Henderson, Navy Safety Centre Director, Royal Navy

· Colonel Paul Hughes, Chief Engineer and Type Airworthiness Authority for UK Strategic RPAS, UK MOD

· Mr Keith Bethell, Director Helicopters, DE&S UK MoD

· Wing Commander John Moorehead, SO1 Air Safety, Joint Helicoper Command, UK MoD

US Speakers:

· Major General John Rauch, Commander US Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force

· Colonel Anthony Kleiger, Director of Safety, Air Combat Command, US Air Force

· Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, US Navy Safety Center

· Brigadier General Andrew Hilmes, Commander US Army Safety Center, US Army

· Colonel George G. Ferido, Brigade Commander, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence

International Speakers:

· Air Commodore Jan-Paul Apon, Director Military Aviation Authority, Netherlands Armed Forces

· Rick de Ronde, Business Development Manager Military Aviation, Robin Radar Systems BV

· Colonel Kim Juhala, Director MAA , Finnish Armed Forces

· Lieutenant Colonel Sandor Simon, Head of Airworthiness Section, MAA, Hungarian Defence Forces

· Richard Duriez, Armament & Aerospace Capabilities Directorate, NATO HQ

Bringing together leaders from around the world to focus on strategies to enhance the protection of lives and capability for aviators and ground crew, Defence Aviation Safety 2021 will be an essential date for those who prioritise safety within their organisation.



The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at www.defenceaviationsafety.com/pr6prcom.



Defence Aviation Safety 2021

Conference: April 21st – 22nd 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/pr6prcom.



Gold Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsor: Robin Radar Systems



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

