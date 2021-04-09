Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Alphaletz.com Press Release

Alphaletz.com Helps Landlords Digitally Transform their Business with Property Management Platform

Alphaletz.com today announced their property management platform is receiving increased industry recognition in helping landlords adopt technology to manage their properties profitably.

London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2021



PropTech has been getting huge media attention for a few years now and Alphaletz is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this explosive growth.



“We're delighted to be included in the National Residential Landlords Association - NRLA, the UK’s largest property association, Spring Magazine along with one of our users. We’re finding that more and more landlords are turning to technology to help organise the management of their properties to help them stay on top of compliancy requirements, keeping track of finances, and save enormous amounts of time by being in the cloud and on-line.” - Richard Jackson, Founder & CEO of Alphaletz.com.



As noted in the NRLA article, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for landlords to adopt digital technology in the form of apps and online platforms to manage their properties. The article quotes Alphaletz user, Nicola Hammond, an HR Manager from Nottingham. When Nicola was made redundant last year, she decided to invest her savings and pay-out in buy-to-let properties. She has four properties on the Northumberland coast and as a new landlord, wanted to create an organised business from the outset.



“With the help of my brother, who is a trained plumber and electrician, we’ve camped in the properties while working 14-hour days on refurbishments and repairs”, says Nicola. “But I was struggling to manage everything on spreadsheets and calendars. I’m a remote landlord, so the thought of taking my laptop everywhere wasn’t convenient. I really wanted an app that would let me do everything from my phone.”



For Nicola, the answer lay in Alphaletz, a cloud-based, mobile platform that helps landlords take control of every aspect of their business.



“Cash flow is very tight at the moment. Looking at Alphaletz pricing, I thought I could do that and, having worked for a software supplier for years, I like the fact that the road map seemed to be aligned with customer demand, and that Alphaletz is constantly updating its offering.”



Nicola has found the app has really come into its own when working remotely. She now has vital data to hand such as contacts, financial information, and utility services account numbers, saving valuable time when juggling family life and house renovations.



Alphaletz received further industry coverage with Wendy Whittaker-Large who runs the popular “Ultimate HMO Success System” via Facebook providing help, support and training for landlords looking to invest successfully in HMOs.



In Wendy’s interview with Richard they discuss how property management apps such as Alphaletz are helping landlords in this area. Managing HMO brings additional complexity with more regulations and compliance, and higher levels of tenant turnover. Wendy discusses the importance for technology companies to understand these challenges faced by landlords and was drawn to learn more about Alphaletz as the company founder is a landlord himself.



“PropTech is a really hot place to be at the moment and we’re excited to see where this year will take us. We’d like to thank our early users for all their support. As a result of their feedback and hard work from our development team, we will be revealing some exciting new developments in a few weeks. Stay tuned!” Richard Jackson, Founder & CEO, Alphaletz.



About Alphaletz.com

Lindsey Moore

+44 333 577 6057



https://alphaletz.com/



