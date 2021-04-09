Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

BYD Announces Expansion of Forklift Dealership Network

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2021 --(



The new dealerships in the BYD network are:



- Forklift Systems, serving the Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama markets. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and has locations in Birmingham, Alabama and Louisville, Kentucky.



- Big River Equipment Inc., serving Central and Eastern Iowa as well as Western Illinois. The company has three locations in Iowa - Bettendorf, Hiawatha, and Waterloo.



- LiftTruck Parts and Service Inc., serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. The company has two locations in Massachusetts, West Springfield and Brockton, Massachusetts.



“Each of these dealerships bring decades of industry experience, a dedication to customer service, and values of integrity and accountability,” said Terry Rains, director of BYD North America's Forklift Division. “Together, we can help customers get the job done with clean, efficient, and affordable solutions.”



BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.



Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.



A first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v/15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.



BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



