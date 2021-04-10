Acosta Cares Volunteers with Keep Irving Beautiful Group Plants 25 Trees at Running Bear Park

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Keep Irving Beautiful a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, April 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The walking trail at Running Bear Park now is lined with more trees, thanks to the recent efforts of volunteers from the Acosta Cares team, a group of employees from Acosta Sales and Marketing and Mosaic Sales Solutions. On April 6, eight Acosta Cares volunteers partnered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB), the Texas Trees Foundation, and the City of Irving’s Urban Forestry team to plant 25 trees - a mix of Shumard red oak, Mexican sycamore, and cedar elm - at Running Bear Park. A member of the Irving Parks Board helped with the planting, which was funded by a generous donation from Verizon.The volunteers, who observed safety guidelines by wearing masks and gloves, were first instructed by the city’s arborist in proper planting techniques. The volunteers then broke into small groups to plant the trees, followed by the application of mulch. Some of the volunteers noted that this was the first time they had ever planted a tree.“An event like this really shows what KIB is all about,” said KIB board member Chuck Kirk. “The organization has partnerships with two corporate groups – Acosta and Verizon – as well as with another nonprofit, the Texas Trees Foundation. During the tree planting events, volunteers always mention how they appreciate the knowledge they gain, which can be used when planting trees at home.”Keep Irving Beautiful a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

