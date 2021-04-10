PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Keep Irving Beautiful

Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds:

Acosta Cares Volunteers with Keep Irving Beautiful Group Plants 25 Trees at Running Bear Park


Irving, TX, April 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The walking trail at Running Bear Park now is lined with more trees, thanks to the recent efforts of volunteers from the Acosta Cares team, a group of employees from Acosta Sales and Marketing and Mosaic Sales Solutions. On April 6, eight Acosta Cares volunteers partnered with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB), the Texas Trees Foundation, and the City of Irving’s Urban Forestry team to plant 25 trees - a mix of Shumard red oak, Mexican sycamore, and cedar elm - at Running Bear Park. A member of the Irving Parks Board helped with the planting, which was funded by a generous donation from Verizon.

The volunteers, who observed safety guidelines by wearing masks and gloves, were first instructed by the city’s arborist in proper planting techniques. The volunteers then broke into small groups to plant the trees, followed by the application of mulch. Some of the volunteers noted that this was the first time they had ever planted a tree.

“An event like this really shows what KIB is all about,” said KIB board member Chuck Kirk. “The organization has partnerships with two corporate groups – Acosta and Verizon – as well as with another nonprofit, the Texas Trees Foundation. During the tree planting events, volunteers always mention how they appreciate the knowledge they gain, which can be used when planting trees at home.”

Keep Irving Beautiful a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact Information
Keep Irving Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
Contact
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help