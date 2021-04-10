ResultsResourcing Announces Partnership with The Freelance Coach to Match High-Quality Virtual Freelancers with Small Businesses Who Need Talent

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ResultsResourcing Press Release

ResultsResourcing, a leading freelance platform that comes with your own recruiter, partners with The Freelance Coach, a training and coaching organization for freelancers, to fuel growth opportunities for both freelance professionals and small to mid-size businesses.

The Freelance Coach is an educational platform for freelancers started by entrepreneur Laura Briggs. The Freelance Coach provides education, advice, and resources to freelancers starting and growing a virtual business. The Freelance Coach has been at the forefront of the evolving talent landscape and leverages its unique programs to set freelancers up for success. As of 2021, they had trained over 5,000 freelancers to build more successful virtual businesses.



The partnership with ResultsResourcing ensures members from The Freelance Coach are given preferred status on the ResultsResourcing platform, because they have more extensive training. Since ResultsResourcing guarantees the successful match of its freelance selection for clients, having more skilled resources adds tremendous value.



Elizabeth Eiss, CEO of ResultsResourcing says, “The partnership between ResultsResourcing and The Freelance Coach will enable us to enhance and expand our network of freelance professionals and provide more small and mid-sized firms with the vetted talent they need to scale. This collaboration will help us continue to exceed the expectations of our clients by providing the best freelance talent.”



What makes ResultsResourcing a unique choice for freelancers is the custom matchmaking process. Recruiters from ResultsResourcing search through candidates to find the ideal talent match based on their client’s needs. Platform users can bid on any job that matches their skill set, but when proposing for a ResultsResourcing client they have a higher degree of confidence about the opportunity being a good match because of the high-touch personalized matching approach. The platform was built to offer convenience and support as well, with automatic notifications to freelancers when there is a job match opportunity and facilitating a working relationship between client and the successful freelancer. Because clients pay a fee to ResultsResourcing before placing an order, freelancers are assured the job opportunities are real.



“We partnered with ResultsResourcing because we want our community of freelancers to have better access to jobs that match their passions. They also get matched with clients who appreciate the talented freelance professionals we train,” said Laura Briggs, CEO and Founder of The Freelance Coach.



“The need for freelancers has grown exponentially this past year, but it’s rare to find a platform that invests the time and resources to vet contract talent and match them with client projects,” Briggs said.



"We quickly realized that the combination of using traditional human recruiters with an integrated technology platform is the future of staffing in the freelance space. ResultsResourcing has created a cost-effective contract talent model for both small, mid-size firms and large enterprises while also providing a way for freelance professionals to find work in a more effective, efficient way."



About Results Resourcing: ResultsResourcing is the freelance platform that comes with your own recruiter. The company merges tried and true traditional staffing approaches with everything great about online job board platforms to find your ideal virtual freelancer. Best of all, with their Recruiter Package, success is guaranteed!



Micaela Gibson

855-355-7653



resultsresourcing.com



