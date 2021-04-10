Monica Schmucker Elected President of Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club



In her first one-year term as President of the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club, Schmucker will take the helm focusing on fundraising efforts and oversee ongoing renovations to the historic “clubhouse.” Once complete, it will allow the building to be used as a rental venue for weddings, receptions, and corporate events. Schmucker shares:



“The Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club has helped me connect with the community on so many levels, and I’m overjoyed to now be able to give back by serving in the capacity as its president. After our community faced debilitating challenges over the last couple of years – first with the intense red tide phenomenon and then COVID-19, our incoming board is ready and excited to lunge into the year with renewed vigor. Our initial focus will be on launching our capital campaign to restore and improve the historic schoolhouse the FMB-WC calls home and on supporting local FMB area nonprofits with reclaimed fervor. I see an emerging renaissance happening in FMB and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”



Schmucker is a former Deputy Attorney General in Indiana. She uses her experience to assist clients throughout Southwest Florida in the defense of negligence, personal injury, premises liability, vehicle negligence, and wrongful death claims. Schmucker was recognized nationally by Best Lawyers in America as “One to Watch” in 2021. She is also chair of the Fort Myers Beach Nuisance Abatement Board, and is a member of the board of directors (and former Treasurer) of Friends of Lovers Key (“FOLKS”), an organization dedicated to the preservation of Lovers Key State Park. She currently resides in Fort Myers Beach with her husband and two young children.



Schmucker was featured in one of Arianna Huffington’s publications, Authority Magazine, in the article: “How Attorney Monica Schmucker Tackles The Extreme Work Life Balance Of Being A Woman Business Leader During COVID-19.” She is a member of the Lee County Bar Association and Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers. Schmucker received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). She may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.



