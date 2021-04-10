Exclusive Speaker Interview with Achim Kless, Pain Genetics Lead from Eli Lilly & Company Ahead of Pain Therapeutics

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Achim Kless, Pain Genetics Lead from Eli Lilly & Company gives an exclusive interview ahead of SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Virtual Conference, taking place 10-11 May 2021.

London, United Kingdom, April 10, 2021 --(



Interested parties can attend the conference at £499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and £999 for vendors and commercial firms at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR4.



Achim will bring with him a wealth of experience with career highlights such as, a Ph.D from the University of Rostock, designing novel drugs where 3 of them have reached clinical trial status and being Scientific Director at the department of translational science and intelligence. Finally, as pain genetics lead at Eli Lilly and Co, Achim is currently researching the fields of molecular genetics and non-coding RNA for the discovery of novel pain targets.



An excerpt of his much-anticipated interview is below, of which the full interview can be found in the "download centre" on http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR4.



The Pain Therapeutics field has advanced greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?

“Especially the growing applications of CRISPR/CAS and gene editing allow to quickly validate novel pain targets using human cell lines. Further novel modalities like antibody conjugates and siRNA technologies enlarge the space for formerly inaccessible pain targets. Additionally, the number of GWAS cohorts like FinnGen with pain relevant phenotypes is constantly growing and results are a great source for the identification of novel targets.”



What would you say is the biggest and the most innovative therapy that is currently driving the market?

“Gene therapies especially within the area of monogenic rare diseases will lead us to a better understanding of pain pathophysiology in specific indications that can inform selection of targets and development for broader indications like chronic pain or peripheral polyneuropathies.”



Achim Kless will be speaking and looking at the future of pain therapeutics and presenting on Exploring pain genetics in rare diseases:

• From GWAS results to novel pain targets

• Exploring rare variants in pain target discovery

• Pain phenotypes across traits

• Future of drug development for rare diseases

As Europe's leading Pain Therapeutics Conference, this is an essential event for those in the field.



The full two-day programme, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR4.



Proudly sponsored by: Transpharmation and MD Biosciences



SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

10 – 11 May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR4

#SMiPain



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR4



