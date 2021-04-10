The Air Collection from Concertex

Press Releases Concertex Press Release

New beginnings and fresh starts - a collection that is resiliently beautiful.

Northvale, NJ, April 10, 2021 --(



Collection highlights include a vinyl upholstery pattern that strikingly replicates the warmth of a woven (Castle), Indoor/outdoor coated fabrics and wovens (Nappa and Scatter), and two new Tekloom patterns that fuse a woven product with the strength of a coated fabric (Wander and Twist). The colorways offered include soft, welcoming neutrals and comforting tones. Brilliant shades of green, calming blues, and pops of vivacious hues expand the breadth of the Concertex line. The collection was designed to accommodate the durability needed in healthcare design, is sophisticated enough for the hip office, and carefully curated for the in-between.



A collection motivated by new beginnings and fresh starts. A collection that embodies the brilliance of performance and elegance of design. A collection focused on the future of upholstery. Built for longevity and designed with intention, the Air collection is resiliently beautiful.



Northvale, NJ, April 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Concertex introduces the Air collection that includes the future of performance driven upholstery. The brand has always been dedicated to performance products and groundbreaking technologies; this collection, however, is a little extra in all the right places. The softness and tactile look of the coated fabrics and wovens included in the collection is something new for the performance driven line. The world is craving comfy cozy, and at the same time demanding durable, safe products that can withstand harsh cleaning compounds. Concertex is proud to introduce the best of both with the Air collection.

Collection highlights include a vinyl upholstery pattern that strikingly replicates the warmth of a woven (Castle), Indoor/outdoor coated fabrics and wovens (Nappa and Scatter), and two new Tekloom patterns that fuse a woven product with the strength of a coated fabric (Wander and Twist). The colorways offered include soft, welcoming neutrals and comforting tones. Brilliant shades of green, calming blues, and pops of vivacious hues expand the breadth of the Concertex line. The collection was designed to accommodate the durability needed in healthcare design, is sophisticated enough for the hip office, and carefully curated for the in-between.

A collection motivated by new beginnings and fresh starts. A collection that embodies the brilliance of performance and elegance of design. A collection focused on the future of upholstery. Built for longevity and designed with intention, the Air collection is resiliently beautiful.

About the Company:Technology is the foundation of Concertex's approach to product design and development. Established in 2010, the brand leads the industry in material innovation and embraces the courage to change. Today the line has expanded to include six product categories; Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Wallcovering, Wall Tiles, Outdoor, and Acoustic Solutions. Fresh and original, Concertex is dedicated to developing performance driven product that will revolutionize the hospitality, healthcare, and contract markets.

