Invitation to Join Learning Institute for Elders at University of Central Florida (LIFE at UCF)

)-- The Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida (LIFE at UCF) is extending an invitation to members of the community to join a program of informative and entertaining educational programs and experiential learning events.
LIFE at UCF is open to individuals 50 years of age or older who enjoy in-person and online presentations by some of the nation’s and world’s foremost experts and knowledgeable individuals on subjects as varied as international relations, bio-medical research, cooking, humor, Florida history, space programs, the arts and an ever-expanding list of subjects of interest to its members. LIFE’s programs are designed to enrich the lives of older adults of Central Florida through a wide variety of lectures and experiences introducing current issues and expanding on age-old topics.
Individuals interested in exploring membership in LIFE at UCF are invited to visit https://life.ucf.edu.
LIFE at UCF is a 501(c)(3) equal opportunity membership organization serving a population of 50-and-up lifelong learners.
Contact:
Leslie Collin
(407) 823-5433
Leslie.Collin@ucf.edu
Rich Sloane
(407) 376-4560
richardtsloane@gmail.com