Invitation to Join Learning Institute for Elders at University of Central Florida (LIFE at UCF)


Offers individuals 50 years or older an opportunity to enroll in the Learning Institute for Elders at University of Central (LIFE at UCF), an educational organization for lifelong learners.

Orlando, FL, April 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida (LIFE at UCF) is extending an invitation to members of the community to join a program of informative and entertaining educational programs and experiential learning events.

LIFE at UCF is open to individuals 50 years of age or older who enjoy in-person and online presentations by some of the nation’s and world’s foremost experts and knowledgeable individuals on subjects as varied as international relations, bio-medical research, cooking, humor, Florida history, space programs, the arts and an ever-expanding list of subjects of interest to its members. LIFE’s programs are designed to enrich the lives of older adults of Central Florida through a wide variety of lectures and experiences introducing current issues and expanding on age-old topics.

Individuals interested in exploring membership in LIFE at UCF are invited to visit https://life.ucf.edu.

LIFE at UCF is a 501(c)(3) equal opportunity membership organization serving a population of 50-and-up lifelong learners.

Contact:

Leslie Collin
(407) 823-5433
Leslie.Collin@ucf.edu

Rich Sloane
(407) 376-4560
richardtsloane@gmail.com
