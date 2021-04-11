ImpactQA Partners with Micro Focus to Deliver World-Class Enterprise Software Testing Solutions

Press Releases ImpactQA Press Release

A Winning Partnership to Help You Improve 10x Performance & Quality.

ImpactQA is one of the leading QA Consulting companies in the US having 250+ clients worldwide. From delivering test automation, performance testing, security testing to mobile app testing services, the company has been recognized as one of the testing leaders by Clutch, GoodFirms, Gartner, The Manifest, Software Testing News, IT Firms, ReadDive, and more. New York, NY, April 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ImpactQA, the leading independent software testing company in quality engineering and AI testing has entered into a strategic partnership with Micro Focus, the world’s largest enterprise software provider. This partnership helps ImpactQA to offer accelerated software testing services enabling enterprises to effectively address their complex business challenges in a rapidly changing technology landscape while reducing QA cost and driving efficiencies.ImpactQA’s partnership with Micro Focus provides Testing & Quality Assurance, Cloud, Security, and Big Data solutions that help the IT organizations get the maximum business benefit. The two industry leaders combine their complementary capabilities to deliver cost-effective and business-driven quality assurance and testing services.This partnership marks ImpactQA’s deep commitment to delivering greater value to its clients by strengthening its portfolio of testing services with advanced test accelerators, automation frameworks. Leveraging this partnership, ImpactQA will benefit from Micro Focus, an end-to-end continuous testing suite that helps enterprises reduce business-related risks while optimizing their cost and efficiency.CTO at ImpactQA, Narasimha Raju said the following:“ImpactQA as a Gold Partner with Micro Focus has helped in enhancing our End to End Enterprise Test Automation Services with self-healing capabilities leveraging advanced AI. This will allow our customers to accelerate the release cycle by reducing maintenance effort by up to 60%. I am happy to note that our innovations using the latest technologies and modern testing approach is helping our customers keep pace with today’s rapidly changing business needs.”ImpactQA’s expertise in software quality assurance is underpinned by the best-in-class professionals and client-centric approach. The partnership enables customers to quickly adopt the Micro Focus testing tools and ensure the quality and performance of applications through ImpactQA’s quality assurance services.About Micro FocusMicro Focus International plc is a British multinational software and information technology business based in Newbury, Berkshire & England. The company delivers trusted and proven mission-critical software that keeps the digital world running. Their pragmatic, disciplined, customer-centric approach allows customers to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.About ImpactQAImpactQA is one of the leading QA Consulting companies in the US having 250+ clients worldwide. From delivering test automation, performance testing, security testing to mobile app testing services, the company has been recognized as one of the testing leaders by Clutch, GoodFirms, Gartner, The Manifest, Software Testing News, IT Firms, ReadDive, and more. Contact Information ImpactQA

