CrystalEyes Infuses Spirituality Into Technology with Crystal Identification App

All New Crystal Identification App in the market. Allows you to automatically identify a crystal, catalog crystal collections, learn about crystals and participate in the crystal community.

Cincinnati, OH, April 13, 2021 --(



"I liked how straightforward and clear it was to start identifying crystals in my collection. It was easy and intuitive." - Cait L.M. (Beta Tester)



Based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, CrystalEyes is 3 brothers and a cousin who have a passion for crystals and corporate social responsibility. The Kickstarter campaign is focused on raising the money necessary for the second round of app updates and development needed to build toward their vision of a one-stop-shop app for all things woo.



"This app is another much needed step in the direction of integrating computer technology in the steps to unity." - Zackary S. (Beta Tester)



CrystalEyes aims to bring Technology and Spirituality together by helping those in the community feel more empowered when purchasing crystals. It features the retailers who prioritize supply-chain transparency and ethical-sourcing in their products. It is important to feel good about feeling good and CrystalEyes will help their users do just that.



"I just found myself for the longest time wishing I had a Shazam for crystals and then one day decided that working with my software development cousins was the perfect way to stop waiting for someone else to make it for me," says Ryan S. on the inspiration for the app's idea.



The app is targeted for a late Spring release with subsequent updates scheduled for mid to late Summer with a successful Kickstarter campaign. The app has already been through one beta testing phase with amazing results.



"We didn't want to give away equity in the company at such an early stage and set ourselves up for having to compromise our vision of promoting the ethically-sourced and sustainability movement in this industry to ensure we could make profits for those outside investors. We decided crowd-sourcing was a great way to get the word out, give away some great products and get the money needed to move forward." - Steve I., co-founder of CrystalEyes.



Ryan Singer

‪(513) 463-6885‬



https://www.CrystalEyes.app



