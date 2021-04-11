PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SMi Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

Briefings from Senior US Officers Discussing the Integration of Vehicle Protection Systems


SMi Reports: Future Armored Vehicle: Protection Systems USA 2021 will provide a more holistic agenda discussing the wider software advancements that will enhance platform survivability.

London, United Kingdom, April 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Armored Vehicle: Protection Systems USA 2021 will host a range of international speakers, providing you with the opportunity to gain a global perspective on maximizing survivability signatures of armored platforms through the Integration of advanced multi-layered protection systems.

This year’s agenda will encompass key drivers and hot topics of the industry including updates on international APS programmes, ensuring survivable next generation US combat vehicles, science and technology perspectives, US platforms considerations, integrating international vehicle protection, evaluating US capabilities and hard-kill system factors.

The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download: http://www.fav-aps.com/prcom3

New for 2021:

- Maintaining an emphasis on the development and integration of advanced Modular Active Protection Systems, 2021 will provide a more holistic agenda discussing the wider software advancements that will enhance platform survivability

- Listen firsthand to briefings from senior US officers discussing the integration of vehicle protection systems and the capability requirements for US armored vehicles

- Engage with leading international personnel, discussing the integration and development of bespoke systems and the challenges to guaranteeing mission readiness

- Understand the opportunities for industry to engage in the future of armored vehicle survivability, with the US and international partners continuing to develop innovative technology at a rapid rate

- Virtually network with the field-leading decision makers, who will define the future of armored vehicle protection systems and survivability for years to come

Register at http://www.fav-aps.com/prcom3

Attendance is free for military and government personnel, $499 for International and just $999 for commercial organisations.

Proudly Sponsored by Leonardo DRS

For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Contact Information
SMi Group
Jinna Sidhu
+44 (0) 20 7827 6088
Contact
http://www.fav-aps.com/prcom3

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help