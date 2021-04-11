Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Future Armored Vehicle: Protection Systems USA 2021 will provide a more holistic agenda discussing the wider software advancements that will enhance platform survivability.

This year’s agenda will encompass key drivers and hot topics of the industry including updates on international APS programmes, ensuring survivable next generation US combat vehicles, science and technology perspectives, US platforms considerations, integrating international vehicle protection, evaluating US capabilities and hard-kill system factors.



New for 2021:



- Maintaining an emphasis on the development and integration of advanced Modular Active Protection Systems, 2021 will provide a more holistic agenda discussing the wider software advancements that will enhance platform survivability



- Listen firsthand to briefings from senior US officers discussing the integration of vehicle protection systems and the capability requirements for US armored vehicles



- Engage with leading international personnel, discussing the integration and development of bespoke systems and the challenges to guaranteeing mission readiness



- Understand the opportunities for industry to engage in the future of armored vehicle survivability, with the US and international partners continuing to develop innovative technology at a rapid rate



- Virtually network with the field-leading decision makers, who will define the future of armored vehicle protection systems and survivability for years to come



Attendance is free for military and government personnel, $499 for International and just $999 for commercial organisations.



Proudly Sponsored by Leonardo DRS



About SMi Group:

