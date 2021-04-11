Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 IT & LMS Support

Press Releases BlackBeltHelp Press Release

BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce our partnership with Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences to provide 24x7 IT and Canvas® help desk support.

Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences will also leverage the Simplify Platform to assist users with self-service options. These products will help the college in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.



Benefits to the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences:



Removing student barriers to remote/online learning

Delivering cost-effective services

Expanding service and increasing efficiency



The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):



General IT

Canvas® LMS



About BlackBeltHelp:



BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.



Fiona Wood

844-255-2358



https://www.blackbelthelp.com



