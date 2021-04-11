PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
BlackBeltHelp

Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 IT & LMS Support


BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce our partnership with Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences to provide 24x7 IT and Canvas® help desk support.

Chicago, IL, April 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The implemented services will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need at all hours of the day.

Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences will also leverage the Simplify Platform to assist users with self-service options. These products will help the college in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.

Benefits to the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences:

Removing student barriers to remote/online learning
Delivering cost-effective services
Expanding service and increasing efficiency

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

General IT
Canvas® LMS

About BlackBeltHelp:

BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.

Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com.
Contact Information
BlackBeltHelp
Fiona Wood
844-255-2358
Contact
https://www.blackbelthelp.com

