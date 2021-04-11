Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 IT & LMS Support

Chicago, IL, April 11, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The implemented services will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need at all hours of the day.
Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences will also leverage the Simplify Platform to assist users with self-service options. These products will help the college in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.
Benefits to the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences:
Removing student barriers to remote/online learning
Delivering cost-effective services
Expanding service and increasing efficiency
The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):
General IT
Canvas® LMS
About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.
Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: