Occupational Toxicology and Placing Worker Safety at the Forefront to be Discussed at HPAPi Conference

)-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that the 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference will be taking place virtually on the 10 and 11 May 2021. The two-day programme offers peer-to-peer networking opportunities with industry experts including heads and directors of EHS, Occupational Hygiene, Quality Assurance and more who will present on the several key topics being addressed, two that are particularly pertinent are Occupational Toxicology and Placing Worker Safety at the Forefront.
Sponsored by Catalent Pharma Solutions and FPS Food and Pharma Systems, this two-day agenda will have particular focus on Occupational Toxicology and Placing Worker Safety at the Forefront. Key presentations addressing these topics include the following:
Keynote Address: HPAPI – the dose makes the poison, covering:
- What is HPAPI
- What are Health Based Exposure Limits (HBELs)
- Regulatory application of HBELs in HPAPI manufacturing
Presented by: Ester Lovsin-Barle, Head of Product Stewardship and Health, Takeda
Containment Verification Testing for Pharmaceutical Equipment Performance, covering:
- Overview of ISPE Guide - Assessing the Particulate Containment Performance of Pharmaceutical Equipment (APCPPE)
- Applying the APCPPE Guide to various pharmaceutical equipment and containment systems
- Several Case Studies
Presented by: George Petroka, Principal, Director BioPharma/EHS Services, IES Engineers
Sponsor Led: Process equipment design for HPAPI containment system integration, covering:
- Are all standard Process Equipment suitable to safe handle HPAPI?
- Process Equipment critical analysis for high containment system integration
- Case studies
- Conclusions and new challenges
Presented by: Stefano Butti, Sales Director, FPS Food And Pharma Systems
A strategy in high potent compounds EHS and quality aspects, covering:
- Permitted Daily Exposure (PDE) calculations
- Evaluation of PDE compared to older standards for GMP cleaning limits
- Guidance currently available for setting toxicological evaluations
- Considerations within OEL setting for manufacturing plants from a legal background
Presented by: Reinhold Maeck, Associate Director, Tech Transfers, Boehringer Ingelheim
Hazard identification and assessment in a HPAPI environment, covering:
- Identifying potential routes of exposure to highly potent APIs
- OH exposure risk assessment and improvement projects
- PIE – Manufacturing Effluent Management
- Translating hazard assessments into appropriate engineering controls
- Strategies for effective containment improvement
Presented by: Olindo Lazzaro, Director Global EHS, AbbVie
This is an essential conference for those wanting to hear the latest insights and updates from industry leading experts in the field.
