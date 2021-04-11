Occupational Toxicology and Placing Worker Safety at the Forefront to be Discussed at HPAPi Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Key topics such as Occupational Toxicology and Placing Worker Safety at the Forefront to be discussed at SMi’s 5th Annual HPAPi Virtual Conference, on 10-11 May 2021.

London, United Kingdom, April 11, 2021 --(



Interested parties can attend the conference by registering at £499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and £999 for vendors and commercial firms at http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR4.



Sponsored by Catalent Pharma Solutions and FPS Food and Pharma Systems, this two-day agenda will have particular focus on Occupational Toxicology and Placing Worker Safety at the Forefront. Key presentations addressing these topics include the following:



Keynote Address: HPAPI – the dose makes the poison, covering:



- What is HPAPI

- What are Health Based Exposure Limits (HBELs)

- Regulatory application of HBELs in HPAPI manufacturing



Presented by: Ester Lovsin-Barle, Head of Product Stewardship and Health, Takeda



Containment Verification Testing for Pharmaceutical Equipment Performance, covering:



- Overview of ISPE Guide - Assessing the Particulate Containment Performance of Pharmaceutical Equipment (APCPPE)

- Applying the APCPPE Guide to various pharmaceutical equipment and containment systems

- Several Case Studies



Presented by: George Petroka, Principal, Director BioPharma/EHS Services, IES Engineers



Sponsor Led: Process equipment design for HPAPI containment system integration, covering:



- Are all standard Process Equipment suitable to safe handle HPAPI?

- Process Equipment critical analysis for high containment system integration

- Case studies

- Conclusions and new challenges



Presented by: Stefano Butti, Sales Director, FPS Food And Pharma Systems



A strategy in high potent compounds EHS and quality aspects, covering:



- Permitted Daily Exposure (PDE) calculations

- Evaluation of PDE compared to older standards for GMP cleaning limits

- Guidance currently available for setting toxicological evaluations

- Considerations within OEL setting for manufacturing plants from a legal background



Presented by: Reinhold Maeck, Associate Director, Tech Transfers, Boehringer Ingelheim



Hazard identification and assessment in a HPAPI environment, covering:



- Identifying potential routes of exposure to highly potent APIs

- OH exposure risk assessment and improvement projects

- PIE – Manufacturing Effluent Management

- Translating hazard assessments into appropriate engineering controls

- Strategies for effective containment improvement



Presented by: Olindo Lazzaro, Director Global EHS, AbbVie



This is an essential conference for those wanting to hear the latest insights and updates from industry leading experts in the field.



The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR4.



Sponsored by: Catalent Pharma Solutions & FPS Food and Pharma Systems



To join the conference as a sponsor and exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference

10–11 May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR4

#SMiHPAPi



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.highlypotentapi.com/PR4



