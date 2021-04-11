Buon Bambini Introduces Convenient Travel Case for Pouch Topper Universal Food Pouch Feeding Accessory

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Buon Bambini Press Release

Good news for on-the-go parents.

San Diego, CA, April 11, 2021 --(



The new travel case is included as a bonus in all 2-count Pouch Topper packages sold worldwide at a variety of retailers and online marketplaces, including Amazon. The dishwasher-safe travel case holds two Pouch Toppers and compact to fit in diaper bags, strollers, car glovebox or kitchen drawer so Pouch Toppers are always on-hand for mealtime and snacking.



“We’ve responded to parents telling us they need support for all of the occasions and places where they use Pouch Toppers by designing a travel case that makes our top-selling product even more useful,” said Buon Bambini COO Tony Tomassini. “The huge variety of baby foods and snack foods available in convenient, shelf-stable food pouches means meals and snacking can happen anytime, anywhere. We want to make sure parents can easily have Pouch Toppers within reach for every situation.”



Buon Bambini patented Pouch Topper is the original, universal food pouch feeding accessory that fits all brands of food pouches including Gerber™ Smart Flow pouches and all refillable pouches. Made from hygienic 100% silicone, the Pouch Topper serves three key functions when placed over the dispensing spout of any food pouch: protects mouth and gums from harsh surfaces; prevents messy food pouch spills; and promotes independent feeding.



The innovative design of the Pouch Topper features a dual flow system that controls the volume of food to reduce mess from and waste from over-squeezing pouches. The dishwasher-safe Pouch Topper is 100% silicone that’s free of lead, BPA and phthalates. All safety tests are posted on the Buon Bambini website. To support the company’s goal of helping families in need, every Pouch Topper purchase triggers a donation to Feeding America™ Food Banks.



About Buon Bambini

Contact Information Baltic Ave. Marketing

Christina Saunders

312-480-6768



www.buonbambini.com



