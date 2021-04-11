Africa Mining Forum Continues Digital Business Romance for Mining Community with Mine.it Africa - Connect

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Africa Mining Forum Press Release

Cape Town, South Africa, April 11, 2021 --(



Some 3000 mining professionals from 78 countries are expected to use the platform and attend the upcoming digital events and webinars. Mine.it Africa - Connect will furthermore be an ongoing source of industry news, print and video content, interviews and podcasts as well as live webinars and conferences. Specialist technical suppliers and service providers to the mining sector will also have the opportunity to join the platform’s marketplace to showcase their offering to the audience.



Clarion Events’ leading mining brands include the authoritative news portal and publication Mining Review Africa as well as long-standing flag ship events such as DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week and exciting, new(ish) kid on the digital block, Africa Mining Forum.



Digging it: A digital business romance

“The fact that onsite, in-person events were near-impossible during the last year has not diminished the allure of the African mining sector one bit, or should I say one ounce,” says an excited Elodie Delagneau, event manager of Africa Mining Forum.



“Quite the contrary,” she explains, “providing digital tools for global investors, mining houses, juniors, service providers and local operators has only stimulated this interest and allowed us to continue the conversation, making new friends across the globe, including in important mining nations such as Australia and Canada. Frankly, it has opened up everyone’s eyes about digital interaction. It’s extremely effective and we’ve been able to create a similar live buzz that we were used to during our face-to-face meetings in-country.”



“I like to call it our digital business romance, I’m digging it!” laughs Elodie. “Who says you can’t meet your perfect partner online?”



She adds: “Mine.it Africa - Connect is not the end goal here, but another creative step to keep this interactive community we have created and nurtured alive and kicking, and kicking it is! It’s proven to be a valuable tool for many of our partners and clients and the debates and discussions are incredibly informative and challenging. It will continue to be all of that and more until we can meet again safely, whether it will be wearing masks and greeting with elbows or giving each other a proper hug, in-person, in-country and onsite. Until then we are looking forward to catching up with you on Mine.it Africa - Connect.”



Mining Review Africa

“Mine.it Africa - Connect is an important step in Clarion Mining Africa’s journey towards a truly digital content and network offering,” says Laura Cornish, Editor-in-Chief of Mining Review Africa. “Through delivering our brands on one consolidated platform, the mining industry can benefit from sharing and connecting and staying informed of what is happening in the industry and how to learn from it.”



“Mining Review Africa is already recognised as a content leader in the mining industry and now offers the opportunity for our loyal and new followers to connect like never before, without leaving the office or home.”



