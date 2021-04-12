PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Anchored Training

Press Release

Receive press releases from Anchored Training: By Email RSS Feeds:

Learning & Development is Rapidly Evolving – a New Virtual Summit is Set to Tackle These Changes


The First Ever Anchored in Learning Summit is schedule for Sept. 9 & 10. This two-day virtual event will focus on the evolving needs for learning and development professionals.

North Brunswick, NJ, April 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The first-ever Anchored in Learning Summit is a free, two-day virtual event focused on the latest trends in Learning & Development. Scheduled for September 9 & 10, this Summit will bring together thought-leaders across a broad range of industries to illuminate the evolving needs of executives, managers, and organizations.

The Anchored in Learning Summit was founded by Vanessa Alzate, Founder and CEO of Anchored Training. Her vision for this summit was sparked through conversations with executives, managers, and L&D professionals about their challenges navigating the rapidly evolving L&D landscape.

“Learning and development is evolving quickly,” said Vanessa Alzate. “We want to provide a space for executives and managers to learn about the latest trends in training, learning, and development and walk away with action steps they can take and immediately put into use so they can create a learning culture.”

Over the course of two days, Summit attendees will have the opportunity to hear about emerging trends and best practices of culture, compliance, DEIA, eLearning, Gamification, and talent development.
Contact Information
Anchored Training
Vanessa Alzate
908-370-5593
Contact
https://www.anchoredinlearningsummit.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Anchored Training
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help