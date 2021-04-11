Families of World War II Veterans Takes Part in Frisco Veteran’s 100th Birthday Celebration

Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Frisco, TX, April 11, 2021 --(



Families of World War II Veterans was founded by Barbara Fasola, CEO of Frisco-based Careington International Corporation. Fasola was moved to create Families of World War II Veterans in honor of her father, a World War II veteran, who served in the South Pacific.



“We were excited to be a part of Mr. Sutter’s 100th birthday celebration and also happy to honor his legacy by creating a scholarship in his name,” said Fasola. “All of us at Families of World War II Veterans acknowledge the significant value in recognizing the dedication, service and valor of our veterans, and we are proud to continue to honor that legacy by helping new generations achieve their financial goals.”



About Families of World War II Veterans

Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



