Epic Performance Productions Introduces Newly Created KWCUSA Mentorship Program for 2021

In an ongoing effort to help amateur vocal athletes around the country improve on their craft while searching for the next Karaoke World Champion within the United States of America, Epic Performance Productions is excited to add a Mentorship program to the KWCUSA Membership benefits package this season.

Las Vegas, NV, April 12, 2021 --(



Membership benefits already include 2 free audition attempts along with access to the jury panel scores and notes to help singers see the areas in which they may need to improve and entry for fun raffle prizes. Now in addition to those features, there is a newly created mentorship team complied of some of the most incredible KWCUSA alumni and other industry professionals that have volunteered their time to help use their experiences as a performer to help KWCUSA Members learn and grow on their own Journey to Stardom.



Mentors will be available as a resource for any member to help with song selections, vocal encouragement and review, performance assistance, staging of video set ups and so much more. Members may also submit dress rehearsal videos for review and critique prior to their submissions through this mentorship program. Mentorship can only be utilized up to the National Divisional Finals so any interested party is encouraged to go take advantage of this new benefit as soon as possible to get as much as possible from the available mentors.



