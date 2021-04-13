Steve Muehler – Real Estate Sales Division to Open in the Fall of 2021

Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Steve Muehler, the Founder & Managing Member of Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies, today announced the Firm will grow to include Real Estate Sales in the State of California.

“Also now is a great time to get into the real estate sales mix here in the Great State of California, the real estate sales data by ‘CAR’ show that housing sales are breaking records despite the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. With the COVID-19 Pandemic hopefully coming to somewhat of an end with this first round of vaccines, we believe California will quickly rebound into a prolonged growth phase which will hopefully equate to a strong, prolonged real estate sales market as well.”



The Steve Muehler – Real Estate Sales Division is scheduled to launch in the Fall of 2021 after the successful of launches the Insurance, Paralegal (Legal Document Preparation), Mortgage and Bail Bonds / Immigration Bonds division of the Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies which are all scheduled for the Spring and Summer months of 2021.



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to the release, Mr. Steve Muehler stated, "The addition this Fall of the Real Estate Sales Division is the glue that finally ties the whole 'Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies' together. It is the common element that ties to our Individual Insurance division, to our Commercial Insurance Division, to our Annuities Division, to Paralegal Services, Mortgage Lending and down the line. It is also the final piece of the puzzle that launches our 'Fixed Income Mortgage Division' as that focuses on the purchase of investment properties for rental income."

"Also now is a great time to get into the real estate sales mix here in the Great State of California, the real estate sales data by 'CAR' show that housing sales are breaking records despite the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. With the COVID-19 Pandemic hopefully coming to somewhat of an end with this first round of vaccines, we believe California will quickly rebound into a prolonged growth phase which will hopefully equate to a strong, prolonged real estate sales market as well."

The Steve Muehler – Real Estate Sales Division is scheduled to launch in the Fall of 2021 after the successful of launches the Insurance, Paralegal (Legal Document Preparation), Mortgage and Bail Bonds / Immigration Bonds division of the Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies which are all scheduled for the Spring and Summer months of 2021.

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the "Private Placement Markets") is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

