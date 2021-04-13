run_frictionless Publish New Whitepaper on the Best Digital Transformation Frameworks

Press Releases run_frictionless Press Release

This whitepaper promises to be the go-to directory of digital transformation frameworks from the big consulting companies.

The whitepaper reviews digital transformation frameworks from the big consulting firms — PwC, McKinsey, Accenture, EY, Gartner, CapGemini, MIT, and a few more.



Titled The Best Digital Transformation frameworks in 2020, this whitepaper promises to be the go-to directory of digital transformation frameworks. It was written for digital transformation consultants, digital transformation officers, practice managers from digital transformation agencies, and MBA students.



McKinsey’s research shows less than 30 percent of companies succeed. In another report by Accenture, the consulting firm states that 75% of obstacles blocking digital transformation today are non-technical factors. This whitepaper was written to mitigate the risk of failure by encouraging organizations to adopt a transformation framework.



