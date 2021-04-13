Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lauren Turton Press Release

Receive press releases from Lauren Turton: By Email RSS Feeds: Join Lauren Turton, Doctor Peace Uche, and Sydney Strabala as They Share Mindset and Business Strategies That Will Inspire You to Act Now

Spring into your zone of genius so you can create your online-based business with host and business coach Lauren Turton, Doctor of Pharmacy, doc.PEACE, and spiritual coach, Sydney Strabala.

La Jolla, CA, April 13, 2021 --(



This event is for those who are ready to spring into their zone of genius so they serve others from their highest self, those ready to create their online-based business so they can work anywhere in the world, and for those who are ready to create the life they desire and deserve.



On Thursday, April 15th from 9 to 11 AM PST, join Lauren Turton, Doctor Peace Uche, and Sydney Strabala as they share mindset and business strategies that will inspire the audience to take action on starting their own online-based business.



This event will be held in-person at Ciao Ciao Piadina located at 510 Pearl Street in La Jolla. Ticket includes admission, coffee, tea, and pastries, and are on sale for $20. Once the event concludes, guests will be invited to break out in small groups to mastermind over lunch. Lunch will not be included in the ticket price, please visit Ciao Ciao Piadina’s website for the full menu.



Spring into Your Zone of Genius will be hosted by Lauren Turton, a Business Coach that helps spiritual, healing, and wellness experts align their energy internally so they can scale their business to 10K a month. She is a partner at Ciao Ciao Piadina, managing the marketing, branding, and design of the new Italian eatery. Every Wednesday at 1 PM PST, Turton hosts free trainings in the Soul Career Clarity Community where she dives into how to align your energy, scale your business and more.



She will be joined with Dr. Peace Uche or doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Empowerment Guru, and Radio Show Personality who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions. doc.PEACE helps ambitious wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create a life of time & location freedom making $10K a month (or more) doing what they love through these five GOLDen principles: Calibration, Creation, Connection, Community, and Collaboration.



doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive". Connect with doc.PEACE on Instagram @doc.PEACE and grab doses of inspiration to empower confidence and get it going towards individual soul purpose.



Sydney Strabala will also share her expertise as a Spiritual Coach dedicated to shifting her students' perspectives to the awe of this beautiful human experience. Sydney is a certified Kundalini Yoga Teacher, Breathwork Facilitator, Sound Healing Practitioner, and Meditation Guide. She guides her clients using tools from multiple yogic lineages, Kundalini, meditation, pranayama, mantra, and vibrational sound healing, ultimately creating a transmission where traditional Eastern wisdom is accessible to the modern Western mind.



Her expertise focuses on how to create impactful daily rituals, the 3 steps to live life as a sacred ceremony, and how to come back to "who you are" with a 40 Day Sadhana Practice. She has held residencies in wellness studios and retreat centers around the world (Los Angeles, New York City, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Peru to name a few). Sydney loves to mentor teens in recovery and has taught mindfulness for years at Newport Academy Rehabilitation Treatment Centers. You can currently work with her in her 1:1 mentorship program, online Ritual Design Course, or her upcoming Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training. Connect with Sydney on Instagram @creatingsyd.



You can purchase tickets today for this can’t miss event by connecting with Turton, Uche or Strabala directly through Instagram @laurenturton, @doc.PEACE, @creatingsyd. La Jolla, CA, April 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Discover how to spring into your zone of genius so you can create your online based business with Lauren Turton, Doctor Peace Uche, and Sydney Strabala this Thursday, April 15th. Join the three teachers at this in-person event as they share mindset and business strategies that will inspire you to act now.This event is for those who are ready to spring into their zone of genius so they serve others from their highest self, those ready to create their online-based business so they can work anywhere in the world, and for those who are ready to create the life they desire and deserve.On Thursday, April 15th from 9 to 11 AM PST, join Lauren Turton, Doctor Peace Uche, and Sydney Strabala as they share mindset and business strategies that will inspire the audience to take action on starting their own online-based business.This event will be held in-person at Ciao Ciao Piadina located at 510 Pearl Street in La Jolla. Ticket includes admission, coffee, tea, and pastries, and are on sale for $20. Once the event concludes, guests will be invited to break out in small groups to mastermind over lunch. Lunch will not be included in the ticket price, please visit Ciao Ciao Piadina’s website for the full menu.Spring into Your Zone of Genius will be hosted by Lauren Turton, a Business Coach that helps spiritual, healing, and wellness experts align their energy internally so they can scale their business to 10K a month. She is a partner at Ciao Ciao Piadina, managing the marketing, branding, and design of the new Italian eatery. Every Wednesday at 1 PM PST, Turton hosts free trainings in the Soul Career Clarity Community where she dives into how to align your energy, scale your business and more.She will be joined with Dr. Peace Uche or doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Empowerment Guru, and Radio Show Personality who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions. doc.PEACE helps ambitious wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create a life of time & location freedom making $10K a month (or more) doing what they love through these five GOLDen principles: Calibration, Creation, Connection, Community, and Collaboration.doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive". Connect with doc.PEACE on Instagram @doc.PEACE and grab doses of inspiration to empower confidence and get it going towards individual soul purpose.Sydney Strabala will also share her expertise as a Spiritual Coach dedicated to shifting her students' perspectives to the awe of this beautiful human experience. Sydney is a certified Kundalini Yoga Teacher, Breathwork Facilitator, Sound Healing Practitioner, and Meditation Guide. She guides her clients using tools from multiple yogic lineages, Kundalini, meditation, pranayama, mantra, and vibrational sound healing, ultimately creating a transmission where traditional Eastern wisdom is accessible to the modern Western mind.Her expertise focuses on how to create impactful daily rituals, the 3 steps to live life as a sacred ceremony, and how to come back to "who you are" with a 40 Day Sadhana Practice. She has held residencies in wellness studios and retreat centers around the world (Los Angeles, New York City, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Peru to name a few). Sydney loves to mentor teens in recovery and has taught mindfulness for years at Newport Academy Rehabilitation Treatment Centers. You can currently work with her in her 1:1 mentorship program, online Ritual Design Course, or her upcoming Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training. Connect with Sydney on Instagram @creatingsyd.You can purchase tickets today for this can’t miss event by connecting with Turton, Uche or Strabala directly through Instagram @laurenturton, @doc.PEACE, @creatingsyd. Contact Information Lauren Turton

619-677-4278



laurenturton.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lauren Turton Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend