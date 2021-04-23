Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Mobility Press Release

Receive press releases from New Mobility: By Email RSS Feeds: American Jobs Plan: Biden's Infrastructure Invest in Line with New Mobility Approach

The American Jobs Plan is an initiative for our sustainable transport of the future that is in stark contrast to recent government interference in Europe.

Washington, DC, April 23, 2021 --(



The American Jobs Plan – being a great example for sustainable transport of the future – is in stark contrast to recent government interference in Europe (e.g. France) where domestic flights will be restricted. The French government action is aiming at reducing carbon dioxide emissions in transportation to limit climate change and global warming. But just as with numerous other initiatives such as speed limits, prohibiting domestic flights doesn't have measurable impact on greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide.



The recently published book "Enlightened Mobility" by Neue Mobilität founder Dr. Andreas Schneider takes these facts as a starting point to outline the strategies that do not only serve as symbolic acts but effectively reduce carbon emissions drastically. A major lever considered is technology and innovation. In transportation and mobility, climate-neutral technologies are battery technology for electric cars, hydrogen-based fuel cells for trucks and aircrafts or alternative fuels for conventional cars with internal combustion engine. This does also include the full electrification of public transport such as electric buses or hydrogen trains. At the same time, digitalization helps to push multi-modal mobility and increase shared modes such as car and ride sharing.



This approach requires future technologies not only to be carbon-neutral but also economically beneficial. The economic argument is key since it ensures that major emitting industry nations and emerging countries are following the (mostly Western) decarbonization approach. Even if they only do so to save cost. Following this strategy makes climate protection a global effort in which money is invested where the impact on carbon dioxide reduction for each Dollar spent is the highest. To outline the most beneficial strategies in climate protection, the author follows a fact-based approach relying on his experience from 15 years of consulting in the mobility and transportation field.



About Enlightened Mobility



Enlightened Mobility: How we can surpass symbolic climate action & make transport carbon-free



Published by BookLocker.com, Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida.

https://booklocker.com/books/11678.html

Print ISBN: 978-1-64719-404-8

Epub ISBN: 978-1-64719-405-5

Mobi ISBN: 978-1-64719-406-2



About the Author



Andreas Schneider is an expert, speaker and consultant in digital mobility. He holds a Doctorate in Strategic Management from TU Clausthal and Master's degrees from Stuttgart University and Montpellier Business School. In his doctorate thesis on electric mobility, he explored innovative mobility business models. He is based in Berlin and is the founder of the mobility blog https://neuemobilitaet.org/.



Contact

Dr. Andreas Schneider

andreas@neuemobilitaet.org Washington, DC, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- $620 billion of Biden's American Jobs Plan go into transport and mobility. Based on the Fact Sheet published by the White House, these investments include a $174 billion stimulus for the electric vehicle (EV) market such as subsidies for car manufacturers building EV plants or charging stations as well as tax reliefs for EV buyers. $115 billion road investment will focus on maintaining existing roads acknowledging the existence of "induced demand," the theory that building more roads leads to increased levels of road traffic. $85 billion are supposed to modernize public transit such as electrifying buses while $80 billion go into passenger and freight rail service. An additional $25 billion are invested in airports and multimodal, car-free access to air travel. $17 billion are sustainable investments in inland waterways and coastal ports.The American Jobs Plan – being a great example for sustainable transport of the future – is in stark contrast to recent government interference in Europe (e.g. France) where domestic flights will be restricted. The French government action is aiming at reducing carbon dioxide emissions in transportation to limit climate change and global warming. But just as with numerous other initiatives such as speed limits, prohibiting domestic flights doesn't have measurable impact on greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide.The recently published book "Enlightened Mobility" by Neue Mobilität founder Dr. Andreas Schneider takes these facts as a starting point to outline the strategies that do not only serve as symbolic acts but effectively reduce carbon emissions drastically. A major lever considered is technology and innovation. In transportation and mobility, climate-neutral technologies are battery technology for electric cars, hydrogen-based fuel cells for trucks and aircrafts or alternative fuels for conventional cars with internal combustion engine. This does also include the full electrification of public transport such as electric buses or hydrogen trains. At the same time, digitalization helps to push multi-modal mobility and increase shared modes such as car and ride sharing.This approach requires future technologies not only to be carbon-neutral but also economically beneficial. The economic argument is key since it ensures that major emitting industry nations and emerging countries are following the (mostly Western) decarbonization approach. Even if they only do so to save cost. Following this strategy makes climate protection a global effort in which money is invested where the impact on carbon dioxide reduction for each Dollar spent is the highest. To outline the most beneficial strategies in climate protection, the author follows a fact-based approach relying on his experience from 15 years of consulting in the mobility and transportation field.About Enlightened MobilityEnlightened Mobility: How we can surpass symbolic climate action & make transport carbon-freePublished by BookLocker.com, Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida.https://booklocker.com/books/11678.htmlPrint ISBN: 978-1-64719-404-8Epub ISBN: 978-1-64719-405-5Mobi ISBN: 978-1-64719-406-2About the AuthorAndreas Schneider is an expert, speaker and consultant in digital mobility. He holds a Doctorate in Strategic Management from TU Clausthal and Master's degrees from Stuttgart University and Montpellier Business School. In his doctorate thesis on electric mobility, he explored innovative mobility business models. He is based in Berlin and is the founder of the mobility blog https://neuemobilitaet.org/.ContactDr. Andreas Schneiderandreas@neuemobilitaet.org Contact Information New Mobility

Dr. Andreas Schneider

017621057745



https://neuemobilitaet.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Mobility Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend