BONAFiDEE Launches New "Liveness Test" Strengthening Its Already Highly Secure, Anti-Fraud, Visual Biometric Verification Check

Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom, April 14, 2021 --(



Driven by its goal to remain one step ahead of online fraudsters, BONAFiDEE recognises that Deepfake technology is an ever-growing threat to organisations.



AI-generated fake videos are becoming increasingly common and convincing. As this technology is advancing at pace, organisations need to devise and incorporate countermeasures into their systems, particularly those that are vulnerable to financial crime.



BONAFiDEE’s new, innovative feature celebrates the benefits of accelerating customer due diligence checks, reducing customer abandonment and mitigating fraud with real time notifications and liveness detection. The result is an effective and intuitive liveness test that combats the deepfake spoofing vulnerability.



BONAFiDEE’s existing Visual Biometric Check enables organisations to compare a real time image with an ID document to verify the identity of an individual as part of its authentication process. As an additional step in this journey, an individual can now be invited to do a “Liveness Test” by recording a short video, quoting a unique phrase within a limited time period, crucially proving that the user is ‘present’. This process also means that no two liveness tests are the same making preparation to pass the test synthetically impossible. The service can be seamlessly integrated into existing user journeys creating a positive user experience in a single digital engagement, removing the need to undertake additional verification checks.



Benefits to both organisations and customers include:

· Next generation onboarding with Advanced KYC

· Integrates in real-time with no deviation from your customer journey

· No third-party verification delays

· Reduced abandonment

· Ensure users are "present" by requesting a unique phrase during video capture



BONAFiDEE founder, Francis Lang, said, “We believe that with the launch of our innovative 'liveness test,' we have been successful in creating a solution that protects both organisations and their customers against the emerging deep-fake fraud vulnerability. It strengthens BONAFiDEE’s already robust identification process, bringing your customer one step closer.”



BONAFiDEE’s advanced engagement solutions are available today and can be used on all standard devices including desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets. For more information, visit www.bonafidee.com.



About BONAFiDEE:

Established in 2008 BONAFiDEE is an award winning innovative reg-tech company based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. A digital trust pioneer, BONAFiDEE is defining new standards by designing cutting edge, anti-fraud, paperless technology, that establishes digital engagement with the utmost levels of security, compliance and user satisfaction. For more information, visit: www.bonafidee.com.



For further information, contact:

Siobhan Gadiot, Head of Marketing and Communications

siobhangadiot@bonafidee.com

www.bonafidee.com



Notes to editors:

BONAFiDEE Ltd. is registered in England and Wales No. 6741486



Siobhan Gadiot

03453193075



www.bonafidee.com



