Girls in Cities Recommend Bold and Concrete Action from Government in New Study by EMpower

Adolescent girls from 7 cities in India interviewed their peers to understand the real impact of COVID on girls. There are major setbacks in access to education and healthcare for those living in resource-poor settings. However, girls remain hopeful, and they have made actionable recommendations for the government and funders to help recover.

Delhi, India, April 14, 2021



The study was carried out by a group of 25 girls from 7 cities: Ahmedabad, Alwar, Bareily, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Supported by the UK government in India within its broader work to support sustainable urban development and conceived and conducted by EMpower—The Emerging Markets Foundation, the study adopted a unique methodology that trained girls as researchers to conduct interviews with 153 girls from their communities. “We believe that girls are experts in their lives and they can not only lift up the realities of the pandemic, but they are best placed to advise us about how to re-build post pandemic,” said Dr. Nisha Dhawan, Country Director of EMpower in India.



The study illustrates that the precarious situation of girls pre-COVID has only worsened after the pandemic. All girls who were interviewed from Alwar—a district of Rajasthan where the child sex ratio dropped from 887 in 2001 to 865 in 2011—reported an increased pressure to get married and 5 out of 6 girls reported some form of mental health distress. Nearly all of the girls who believed there was an increase in gender-based violence during the lockdown were from two cities alone: Lucknow and Alwar. The overwhelming majority (80%) of girls said household chores continue to be their responsibility, despite everyone being home during the lockdown, and only 9% said that male relatives help in household chores.



Seema Dosad, a member of EMpower’s Girls Advisory Council, a girl-led group that advises EMpower, said: “Before, girls were used to facing the "usual problems," but COVID created some "new problems" that the girls weren't even aware of. I’m not sure if previous days were (actually) better or if we were just blindfolded by the fact that we were used to those issues.”



Amongst the biggest barriers girls currently face is accessing education and adapting to online learning. Respondents also cited financial loss in their households, decreased mobility, and job loss as major challenges. A staggering 90% of girls and young women reported mental health issues during COVID, ranging from mental distress to depression, lingering sadness, lack of confidence, loneliness, and feelings of helplessness.



As a part of the research process, the girl leaders clearly articulated what needs to change, sharing specific recommendations for the government, city planners, funders, corporates, and civil society organisations that they feel are crucial. Their recommendations include building safe and violence-free spaces in public parks to talk about mental health, creating digital hubs in communities for girls to access the internet, establishing girls-only spaces within the community where they can come should they feel the threat of violence, and investing in blended learning options beyond the pandemic.



Prachi Gupta

91-9818701046



www.empowerweb.org



