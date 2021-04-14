Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Syntero Press Release

Receive press releases from Syntero: By Email RSS Feeds: Syntero Announces AEP Foundation & Medical Mutual of Ohio as Presenting Sponsors for Its Annual Youth Award Ceremony

Syntero is pleased to announce AEP Foundation and Medical Mutual of Ohio as presenting sponsors of its annual awards ceremony that honors outstanding Central Ohio students. The 30th Annual Catalyst for Positive Change Awards will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at 8:00 AM. The virtual event is free for all community members to view.

Columbus, OH, April 14, 2021 --(



The 30th Annual Catalyst for Positive Change Awards will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at 8:00 AM. The live, virtual ceremony will showcase high school seniors who exemplify Syntero’s values of integrity, empowerment, innovation and inclusion, as well as resilience during these difficult times. Syntero is a leading nonprofit behavioral health care agency that provides services for people of all ages throughout Central Ohio.



“The past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, but especially for young people who have limited capacity to understand and cope with the ever-changing health and social climates,” Syntero CEO Julie Erwin Rinaldi, M.Ed., said. “The Catalyst Awards present an opportunity to celebrate resiliency and students’ ability to find innovative ways to cope and positively impact their communities.”



10TV News Sports Anchor Dom Tiberi will host the awards ceremony, which will celebrate resiliency in various ways. In addition to celebrating students’ resiliency, keynote speaker Curtis J. Moody, FAIA, NOMA, NCARB, LEED AP, a leading African American architect, will share his inspirational story of paving the way to success for himself and others, despite adversity. The ceremony will also feature the story of Christine’s Christmas—how friends and family came together to continue Christine Wilson’s legacy after the Ohio University student tragically lost her life to arson on The Ohio State University campus in 2003.



“We invite all community members to join us for this celebratory occasion,” Erwin Rinaldi said. “A special thanks goes to our presenting sponsors AEP Foundation and Medical Mutual of Ohio for their continued support of the event and our programs and services, which are needed now more than ever.”



The event will stream live at tinyurl.com/catalyst30, as well as Syntero’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SynteroOhio and will be free for anyone to view. Event proceeds will support Syntero's expert counseling and community-based services for people of all ages. All donations and sponsorships are welcome and appreciated, including the following Visionary and Champion sponsors: The Geraghty Family; Tri-Village Rotary Club; Stephen Wood and Ann Jones; Dublin A.M. Rotary Club; Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Goodney; Genoa Healthcare; Grandview Heights High School; Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and William Burke, DO, FACOFP; The Rinaldi Family and Strategic Business Services.



To learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit tinyurl.com/catalyst30 or contact Mariah Beidleman, Syntero’s chief public information & development officer at mbeidleman@syntero.org.



About Syntero

Syntero, Inc. (www.syntero.org), is a nonprofit organization that advocates and supports the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities by providing professional, compassionate behavioral health and social services that adapt to the changing needs of the community. Syntero has provided services in Central Ohio for more than 40 years, and has offices in Dublin, Hilliard, Lewis Center and Northeast Columbus, and offers programs and services throughout Franklin, Delaware and Morrow Counties. Columbus, OH, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Syntero is pleased to announce AEP Foundation and Medical Mutual of Ohio as presenting sponsors of its annual awards ceremony that honors outstanding Central Ohio students.The 30th Annual Catalyst for Positive Change Awards will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at 8:00 AM. The live, virtual ceremony will showcase high school seniors who exemplify Syntero’s values of integrity, empowerment, innovation and inclusion, as well as resilience during these difficult times. Syntero is a leading nonprofit behavioral health care agency that provides services for people of all ages throughout Central Ohio.“The past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, but especially for young people who have limited capacity to understand and cope with the ever-changing health and social climates,” Syntero CEO Julie Erwin Rinaldi, M.Ed., said. “The Catalyst Awards present an opportunity to celebrate resiliency and students’ ability to find innovative ways to cope and positively impact their communities.”10TV News Sports Anchor Dom Tiberi will host the awards ceremony, which will celebrate resiliency in various ways. In addition to celebrating students’ resiliency, keynote speaker Curtis J. Moody, FAIA, NOMA, NCARB, LEED AP, a leading African American architect, will share his inspirational story of paving the way to success for himself and others, despite adversity. The ceremony will also feature the story of Christine’s Christmas—how friends and family came together to continue Christine Wilson’s legacy after the Ohio University student tragically lost her life to arson on The Ohio State University campus in 2003.“We invite all community members to join us for this celebratory occasion,” Erwin Rinaldi said. “A special thanks goes to our presenting sponsors AEP Foundation and Medical Mutual of Ohio for their continued support of the event and our programs and services, which are needed now more than ever.”The event will stream live at tinyurl.com/catalyst30, as well as Syntero’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SynteroOhio and will be free for anyone to view. Event proceeds will support Syntero's expert counseling and community-based services for people of all ages. All donations and sponsorships are welcome and appreciated, including the following Visionary and Champion sponsors: The Geraghty Family; Tri-Village Rotary Club; Stephen Wood and Ann Jones; Dublin A.M. Rotary Club; Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Goodney; Genoa Healthcare; Grandview Heights High School; Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and William Burke, DO, FACOFP; The Rinaldi Family and Strategic Business Services.To learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit tinyurl.com/catalyst30 or contact Mariah Beidleman, Syntero’s chief public information & development officer at mbeidleman@syntero.org.About SynteroSyntero, Inc. (www.syntero.org), is a nonprofit organization that advocates and supports the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities by providing professional, compassionate behavioral health and social services that adapt to the changing needs of the community. Syntero has provided services in Central Ohio for more than 40 years, and has offices in Dublin, Hilliard, Lewis Center and Northeast Columbus, and offers programs and services throughout Franklin, Delaware and Morrow Counties. Contact Information Syntero

Mariah Beidleman

614-889-5722



www.syntero.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Syntero Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend