Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Betterworks Press Release

Receive press releases from Betterworks: By Email RSS Feeds: Betterworks Rated Top Performance Management Software by SelectSoftware

Betterworks Closes the Loop Between Strategy, People, and Results.

New York, NY, April 14, 2021 --(



Select Software Reviewsspends hundreds of hours researching the best HR and recruiting software, so you don’t have to. They never take money from vendors during the research phase and rely heavily on practitioners and experts to help them recommend the right software.



“Performance management systems and OKR software have typically been part of the annual review process that gives the employee a snapshot through a superficial performance appraisal. However, this category of HR software is evolving quickly and has become an important part of any company's talent management strategy,” said Phil Strazzulla, founderat Select Software. “We've spent a lot of time researching this space and continue to stay on top of the latest developments. Our goal here is to provide vendors we believe in for you to do demos with, along with everything else we think you need to be successful in implementing a new performance management system including the key benefits, pitfalls, thoughts on ROI, and more.”



“Betterworks continues to be recognized as a leader in performance management software in unbiased reviews,” said Doug Dennerline, CEO and Executive Chairman of Betterworks. “We're proud of our driven product and engineering teams, who are working to develop new integrations and upgrades that further close the loop between people, strategy, and results."



About Betterworks

Betterworks closes the loop between strategy, people, and results, enabling organizations to align even their most sprawling, dynamic teams.



Industry leaders such as Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to accelerate strategic growth by supporting transparent goal setting, enabling continuous performance, and gleaning real-time employee engagement insights.



Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Emergence Capital. John Doerr, iconic investor, OKR pioneer and author of New York Times Best Seller “Measure What Matters,” serves on the board, and Josh Bersin, global HR thought leader, serves as advisor.



About SSR

Buying HRTech is hard. There are too many vendors, and too many pitfalls. It’s no wonder sales cycles are so long, and many practitioners are confused on how to move forward even when they have conviction around a given initiative.



SelectSoftware is the first expert-driven HR Tech review website designed to allow practitioners to efficiently discover and engage the best vendors in a given category.



Our research process rigorously evaluates the various vendors in a given space, and then writes up definitive content to assist HR teams in the buying process. This results in better outcomes for our community of HR professionals. It also rewards the best vendors through exposure and shortened sales cycles.



Contact:

Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations (for Betterworks)

732-758-1100 office

732 616-1162 mobile New York, NY, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Betterworks, who closes the loop between people, strategy and results, enabling organizations to align even their most sprawling, dynamic teams, today announced that SelectSoftware Reviews has awarded the company with its 2021 Top Performance Management Software Rating.Select Software Reviewsspends hundreds of hours researching the best HR and recruiting software, so you don’t have to. They never take money from vendors during the research phase and rely heavily on practitioners and experts to help them recommend the right software.“Performance management systems and OKR software have typically been part of the annual review process that gives the employee a snapshot through a superficial performance appraisal. However, this category of HR software is evolving quickly and has become an important part of any company's talent management strategy,” said Phil Strazzulla, founderat Select Software. “We've spent a lot of time researching this space and continue to stay on top of the latest developments. Our goal here is to provide vendors we believe in for you to do demos with, along with everything else we think you need to be successful in implementing a new performance management system including the key benefits, pitfalls, thoughts on ROI, and more.”“Betterworks continues to be recognized as a leader in performance management software in unbiased reviews,” said Doug Dennerline, CEO and Executive Chairman of Betterworks. “We're proud of our driven product and engineering teams, who are working to develop new integrations and upgrades that further close the loop between people, strategy, and results."About BetterworksBetterworks closes the loop between strategy, people, and results, enabling organizations to align even their most sprawling, dynamic teams.Industry leaders such as Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to accelerate strategic growth by supporting transparent goal setting, enabling continuous performance, and gleaning real-time employee engagement insights.Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Emergence Capital. John Doerr, iconic investor, OKR pioneer and author of New York Times Best Seller “Measure What Matters,” serves on the board, and Josh Bersin, global HR thought leader, serves as advisor.About SSRBuying HRTech is hard. There are too many vendors, and too many pitfalls. It’s no wonder sales cycles are so long, and many practitioners are confused on how to move forward even when they have conviction around a given initiative.SelectSoftware is the first expert-driven HR Tech review website designed to allow practitioners to efficiently discover and engage the best vendors in a given category.Our research process rigorously evaluates the various vendors in a given space, and then writes up definitive content to assist HR teams in the buying process. This results in better outcomes for our community of HR professionals. It also rewards the best vendors through exposure and shortened sales cycles.Contact:Michael BecceMRB Public Relations (for Betterworks)732-758-1100 office732 616-1162 mobile Contact Information Betterworks

Michael Becce

732-758-1100



www.betterworks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Betterworks Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend