Innovative BYD SkyRail Hits Major Milestone in the Americas

Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2021 --(



The SkyRail vehicle, with its autonomous driving technology and futuristic design, will be sent to Salvador, Brazil where it will operate on a 14.5-mile line linking the city’s central business district to São João Island.



The announcement highlights BYD's plans to build SkyRail in Los Angeles. BYD is part of LA SkyRail Express (LASRE), a team proposing a straddle rail system to link the San Fernando Valley to LA’s Westside and its international airport. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently awarded the LASRE team a contract to further develop its proposal.



If chosen by LA Metro to build the system, BYD has committed to building a SkyRail factory in nearby Lancaster. The smooth, comfortable ride and intelligent design of SkyRail will bring passengers a more pleasant and convenient travel experience, said Stella Li, President of BYD Motors Inc.



“BYD will continue to work hard with its leading new energy technology and high-quality rail transit offerings to help cities around the world build low-carbon transportation and achieve sustainable development,” Li said.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



