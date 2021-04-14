Black Women Business Owners Hosts "The 5 C’s of Business Success" for Financial Literacy Month - Names Tashaya Singleton of TJS Financial Solutions as a Panelist

Press Releases TJS Solutions Press Release

Tashaya Singleton, Certified Risk Manager, of TJS Financial Solutions LLC, Newport News, VA is a panelist at “The 5 C’s of Business Success" virtual event being held on Saturday April 24, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom.

Panelist Tashaya Singleton, Certified Risk Manager, founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC and a collaborative author of the soon to be released book "I Am A Victor" has come together with four Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners and entrepreneurs through "The 5 C's of Business Success" - Cash Flow, Credit, Consistency, Communications and Coverage - virtual business panel.



Tashaya is dedicated to helping people take control of their personal economy and life. She understands financial literacy plays a major role in business success. With 81% of small business owners handling their own business' finances and only 40% considering themselves to be financially literate, according to an Intuit study, Tashaya is on a mission to help small business owners and entrepreneurs understand the fundamentals insurance, as well as its importance in long term business success.



Contact Information TJS Solutions

Tasha Singleton

757-951-5358

www.TJSFinancialSolutions.com

Tasha Singleton

757-951-5358



www.TJSFinancialSolutions.com



