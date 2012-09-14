PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS with Facial Authentication Systems in Kiosks in Partnership with Yoonik


A facial authentication artificial intelligence system was developed.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, April 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aiming to contribute to the creation of technological innovation and in order to create innovative and interactive tools, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has established a partnership with YooniK, a SaaS platform that can authenticate customers on any IoT device to prove their identity.

Thus, a facial authentication artificial intelligence system was developed, which can be used by someone with or without a mask.

Used in PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS’ YKioskHotel software this artificial intelligence system confirms, through a webcam, whether the person standing in front of the kiosk is the same person as the document he or she is presenting. This authentication is done by comparing the photograph of the scanned document with the image captured by the software.

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is very pleased with this partnership, which contributes greatly to technological innovation and user interactivity.

The future is happening.

Photos: https://ibb.co/30H72RX

Video: https://youtu.be/rp4cRj_M2K8
Contact Information
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Miguel Soares
+351 304 501 710
Contact
oemkiosks.com/

