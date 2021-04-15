SEVEN12 Management Acquires AMC; Expands Client Portfolio

Press Releases SEVEN12 Management Press Release

Annapolis, MD, April 15, 2021 --(



“This is an exceptional opportunity for SEVEN12 Management to work with some pretty outstanding organizations, bringing the skill set and expertise of the SEVEN12 staff to the table to further advance their initiatives,” stated Talbot Gee, chairman of SEVEN12 Management. “This acquisition will work to broaden our client base and allow us to continue to grow as a company, expanding and enhancing our service offerings.”



The AMC purchase adds three new clients to SEVEN12’s existing client portfolio. The newly acquired clients include the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis (ASCH), the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA), and the Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA).



“SEVEN12 is looking forward to integrating these clients into the SEVEN12 family and working to enhance their programs and services to increase member value and engagement,” said Molly Alton Mullins, Chief Executive Officer of SEVEN12 Management. “We look forward to partnering with leadership to move forward each organization’s strategic vision.”



About SEVEN12 Management



Katelyn Marks

(410) 263-1014



seven12management.com



