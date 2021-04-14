Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Top100 Registry Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Christopher B. Dolan is Named 2021 Attorney of the Year in the State of California, and is Due to be Featured on the Front Cover of Top 100 Lawyers Magazine's Q1 Edition

Christopher Dolan is featured on the front cover of Top 100 Registry's quarterly Top 100 Lawyers publication. Christopher is the Founder and Chief Legal Counsel of the Dolan Law Firm, in San Francisco, California. Mr. Dolan has spearheaded significant and challenging lawsuits filed in California state and federal courts against insurance companies, Fortune 500 companies, cities, other public agencies, and product manufacturers.





Chris received his B.S., magna cum laude, from Boston University, Boston, Mass., his Masters in Management, First Scholar, from Boston University, London, England, and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, magna cum laude, Washington, D.C. He founded what is now the Dolan Law Firm P.C. in 1995 in San Francisco, California, when he was just two years out of Law School and has managed its growth to one of the most highly regarded. and successful, plaintiff’s boutiques with 17 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The Dolan Law Firm handles cases involving catastrophic personal injury, elder abuse, employment law and civil rights. Chris says that his firm slogan should be “Torts R Us.”



Chris has received numerous awards from his peers including the Trial Lawyer of the Year for the State of California, from the Consumer Attorneys of California, Trial Lawyer of the Year, twice, from the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association, Trial Lawyer of the Year from the Marin Trial Lawyers Association, Trial of the Year from the Alameda County Bar Association and has been a Finalist for the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles Trial Lawyer of the Year Award. He has been awarded the prestigious California Lawyer of the Year award (CLAY), from the California Reporter, has been repeatedly selected as one of the top 25 Plaintiff’s Lawyers, and as one of the Top 100 Lawyers, in California, by the Daily Journal. The Consumer Attorneys of California have given Chris the Edward I. Pollock Award for dedication to the ideals of the Plaintiff’s Bar and the Marvin E. Lewis Award for guidance, loyalty, and dedication to the profession. The Dolan Law Firm has been repeatedly selected as the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in San Francisco by the S.F. Examiner and S.F. weekly publications.



Chris has served as President of the Consumer Attorneys of California and the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association and has been a member of the Board of Directors for the American Association of Justice.



Chris has tried over 50 cases to Judgement or verdict. His results include the largest recorded verdict for national origin harassment in the workplace ($61,000,000.00) and multiple seven and eight figure verdicts. The Dolan Law Firm has recovered over $700,000,000.00 in verdicts and settlements for clients since it was founded 25 years ago.



Chris attributes his success to his being a “highly educated juvenile delinquent” who has railed against injustice since he was a young child growing up in a dysfunctional, frequently violent, home. He states, “I turned survival skills crafted from my own experience with injustice into forceful and empowering tools which have made me stronger and a better advocate for others who have suffered from the abuse of power and circumstances beyond their control. I found the one thing that my bitter upbringing uniquely programed me for is being a trial lawyer who gets to fight with the facts, in front of a jury, in a courtroom where I can’t get punched in the face for insisting on truth.”



Chris, with CAOC, has helped pass numerous laws relating to consumer protection including the first of its kind law requiring Uber, Lyft and other TNC’s to provide insurance for the injuries caused by their drivers as well as a requiring creating closed medical records systems to prevent alteration and/or deletion of critical data regarding care and medical negligence. He is currently working on legislation, and is advancing an appeal, designed to hold Amazon strictly liable for the sale of dangerous products.



Chris has developed an interest in end-of-life issues exemplified by pro-bono case involving Jahi McMath, a 13-year-old African American Girl, who was diagnosed as “brain dead” following medical malpractice. Dolan filed for an injunction against the doctors who, despite Jahi’s mother’s objection, sought to terminate her life by removing her from life support and received a precedent setting ruling declaring that relatives have rights to object to a brain death determination and obtain an independent medical evaluation. Dolan fought to keep Jahi alive until she was moved to New Jersey, where there is a religious exemption to brain death. Despite doctors declaring under oath that Jahi would be dead in a matter of days, she lived for over four years with the proper care and is the only known person to have two different death certificates, with different dates, and causes of death. Dolan said, “Fighting for Jahi and her mother was the ultimate 'underdog fight.' Jahi and her mother were no match for the medical establishment, transplant community and insurance companies, all who wanted her dead to serve their purposes. It was a brutal battle that called my own religious and spiritual values into question. It was around Christmas, and I was going to church to thank God for the miraculous birth of his only son, who could raise people from the dead, and I had to ask myself; ‘do I have and practice a faith, or is it just a nice seasonal fairytale?’ I decided I was going all in.” The case subjected Dolan and his clients to death threats. Chris said, “If you are riling up people that much you know you are close to the nerve of change.” Dolan’s work on brain death continues and he serves as an invited Observer on the current Uniform Law Revision Commission on the review of the Uniform Determination of Death Act.



