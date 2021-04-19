Nao Group is Acquired by Dragon Gate

An ambitious property development firm has been acquired by an esteemed international investment group. In a move that paves the way towards further UK expansion, Nao Group has inked a deal with an Asian backed investment group, Dragon Gate. Following on from what has been a very tough year for the sector, this deal will provide Nao Group with the opportunity to acquire properties in high growth areas across the UK.

London, United Kingdom, April 19, 2021 --(



Commenting on the deal, Nao Group CEO Panny Lawrence said:

“We’re delighted to be acquired by Dragon Gate and could not be more excited about the future that this deal provides. With the backing of such a respected group, we can now look to accelerate recovery out of the current COVID-19 pandemic and towards future expansion. This will cement the Group’s future as a market leader in the sector.”



Nao Group looks forward to sharing further updates regarding the deal in due course.



About Dragon Gate Group

Dragon Gate is a private investment group with a significant foothold in the Chinese market and a mandate for global expansion. With a senior management team that has successful experience across the property and finance sectors, Nao Group benefits from a team that shares its global outlook and allows the group the opportunity to secure cross-border opportunities at the forefront of market expansion.



Nao Group is a real estate focused company with extensive experience in the UK market, the Dragon Gate team benefit from its corporate knowledge and resources that facilitate growth and support innovation.



About Nao Group

Nao Group is an international commercial property developer focused on creating co-working communities across the UK.



Concentrated on acquiring and developing prime real estate in rapidly developing regions, the Company has found success in the cultivation of vibrant co-working communities across London and beyond. As a young, fast-growing developer of highly sought-after properties, Nao Group is able to offer investors exclusive high-growth opportunities.



With an entrepreneurial management team and a strategy for global growth, Nao Group is poised to capture a significant share of the growing, office real estate development market. London, United Kingdom, April 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With a focus on redeveloping prime property sites in vibrant regional communities, the deal means Nao Group is uniquely placed to scale across some of the nation’s most promising but underserved real estate markets.Commenting on the deal, Nao Group CEO Panny Lawrence said:“We’re delighted to be acquired by Dragon Gate and could not be more excited about the future that this deal provides. With the backing of such a respected group, we can now look to accelerate recovery out of the current COVID-19 pandemic and towards future expansion. This will cement the Group’s future as a market leader in the sector.”Nao Group looks forward to sharing further updates regarding the deal in due course.About Dragon Gate GroupDragon Gate is a private investment group with a significant foothold in the Chinese market and a mandate for global expansion. With a senior management team that has successful experience across the property and finance sectors, Nao Group benefits from a team that shares its global outlook and allows the group the opportunity to secure cross-border opportunities at the forefront of market expansion.Nao Group is a real estate focused company with extensive experience in the UK market, the Dragon Gate team benefit from its corporate knowledge and resources that facilitate growth and support innovation.About Nao GroupNao Group is an international commercial property developer focused on creating co-working communities across the UK.Concentrated on acquiring and developing prime real estate in rapidly developing regions, the Company has found success in the cultivation of vibrant co-working communities across London and beyond. As a young, fast-growing developer of highly sought-after properties, Nao Group is able to offer investors exclusive high-growth opportunities.With an entrepreneurial management team and a strategy for global growth, Nao Group is poised to capture a significant share of the growing, office real estate development market.