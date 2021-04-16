YEP Enters Into Globally Exclusive Letter of Intent with Wellness Labs for Specialized PPE and Hydration System

Press Releases YEP, Inc. Press Release

Leawood, KS, April 16, 2021 --(



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this news release looking forward in time involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, product market trends, variations in the company’s cash flow, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, seasonality and other risk factors. Leawood, KS, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- YEP, Inc., (“YEP”) an innovative sales and marketing company, announced today that it has entered an exclusive Letter of Intent with Wellness Labs LLC for the manufacture and supply of FLUX DRINKABLES, a 100% sustainable, bio-enhanced water bottle delivery system, and Axiom8, a new non-alcohol 5-hour clinically proven skin protectant for global markets.Rick Anson, CEO of Wellness Labs and YEP VP of Product Innovation commented, “I look forward to bringing innovative and proprietary products, delivery systems, and globally desired skin protectants into YEP to profitably grow the business of YEP. This will establish YEP as a global leader in products and superior delivery systems. I was attracted to YEP’s strategy for global growth and Mr. Ezzell’s experience in delivering shareholder value.”Jimmy Ezzell, Chairman and CEO of YEP stated, “These two innovative product lines provide YEP with an excellent foundation for future growth in three key multi-billion dollar markets. Wellness Labs’ innovative decades-long product development provides YEP with many great opportunities for the introduction and expansion of world class products.”About Wellness Labs LLCWellness Labs LLC is a product developer and intellectual property company based in Idaho, U.S.A. Wellness Labs has developed specialized delivery systems that optimize personal health and wellness with a focus on environmental protection, and cemented global partnerships for PPE items for both personal and workplace protection.About YEP, Inc.YEP is a sales and marketing company with proprietary products and services, selling through affiliate marketing, direct sales, wholesale and direct channels. Our affiliate members use our fully integrated and proprietary online platform to grow and track all aspects of their businesses and to select from several tiers of access to our subscription-based platform. The platform provides our members with: training for social media marketing and content development; lead generation, sales and customer retention; and business strategy, business management, customer support and specialized growth tools. We are an engaged online community of like-minded entrepreneurs and business owners working together, supporting each other, and learning from each other.Forward-Looking StatementSafe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this news release looking forward in time involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, product market trends, variations in the company’s cash flow, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, seasonality and other risk factors. Contact Information YEP, Inc.

