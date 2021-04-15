HostPapa Completes Acquisition of San Jose-Based Silicon Valley Web Hosting

Press Releases HostPapa Press Release

HostPapa Inc., a leading Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has acquired Silicon Valley Web Hosting from Denetron LLC. Founded in 1997, Silicon Valley Web Hosting has primarily focused on providing bare metal dedicated server hosting for high-performance websites.

Burlington, Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2021 --(



“We look forward to enhancing the overall user experience for our new customers coming from Silicon Valley Web Hosting. We are excited to have them on board as part of the HostPapa family,” said HostPapa Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Opalchuk.



“Silicon Valley Web Hosting has always focused on providing fast and reliable hosting solutions for its customers, whether they’re running personal blogs or large ecommerce websites, and prides itself on great personal support,” noted Denetron’s Managing Member, Daniel Ballenger. “We believe HostPapa’s extensive experience in helping businesses of all sizes makes them the perfect company to bring Silicon Valley Web Hosting customers to the next level.”



This transaction now provides Silicon Valley Web Hosting customers with enhanced customer support options from HostPapa. In addition, customers can expect overall performance improvements as part of the overall HostPapa capital investment plan in infrastructure. To ensure a seamless transition, HostPapa will prioritize upgrading all newly-acquired customers' infrastructure and expand their current support coverage and potential portfolio of services.



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2006. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24‑7 award‑winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.



Contact information:

Name: Emily Dean

Address: 5063 North Service Road, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7L 5H6

Email: press@hostpapa.com

