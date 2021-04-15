Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PESA Press Release

Receive press releases from PESA: By Email RSS Feeds: PESA Taps Sara Kudrle to Lead Global Marketing Initiatives

Sara Kudrle to Lead Global Marketing Activities for Secure Video, Audio, USB and Kvm Distribution and Extension Technology Leader.

Huntsville, AL, April 15, 2021 --



Based in Princeton, New Jersey, Kudrle brings nearly 20 years of experience in the Broadcast and Video industry, from transmitters to broadcast routing and IP solutions. Ms. Kudrle, with her computer science / software engineering degree started her career writing real-time, multithreaded software for TV transmitter control at Continental Electronics. From there she extended her software experience to designing custom protocols and routing control systems, eventually transitioning to product marketing for companies such as Miranda, Grass Valley and Imagine Communications. She is also active in the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), achieving the status of SMPTE Fellow and serving many years on the SMPTE Board of Governors and participating in setting industry standards.



In her new role, Kudrle will lead PESA’s global marketing initiatives and pave the way for increased channel and sales activities. She has most recently brought back the original “cats” branding of PESA, with the launch of PESA Tiger FUSION, the world’s largest 4K-12G/SDI Single-Link Video Distribution System. To learn more about Tiger FUSION at https://pesa.com/product/fusion/.



“Sara Kudrle has a solid reputation in the video broadcast industry and is now showing her strengths in the federal government market,” said Howard Sutton, president, and CEO of PESA. “We look forward to leveraging Sara’s experience and creativity as we expand the market footprint of our secure video, audio, USB and KVM distribution solution to the federal and state local government markets.”



Ms. Kudrle has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science, with a minor in Mathematics from the California State University, Chico, California.



More information is available at https://pesa.com/ or contact Sara directly via email at skudrle@pesa.com.



About PESA

PESA is a provider of secure, professional-grade video distribution systems and broadcast routing solutions with a proven track record of innovation and industry firsts spanning nearly five decades. Defense, government, media and entertainment, broadcast, and commercial customers trust PESA’s reliable, high-quality products for high performance, high availability, security, and ease of use. PESA offers the only certified secure, encrypted, end-to-end video distribution system (VDS), including keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM). In addition, PESA offers the largest (highest-density) 4K-12G/SDI, single-link router in the world.



Sara Kudrle

908-262-7903



pesa.com



