Casting Professional Katie O’Connor Joins Richard Lawson for Self Tape Master Class Series

Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2021 --(



Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.



Katie O’Connor’s casting experience began over fifteen years ago when she started working for the award-winning casting director Carolyn Pickman of CP Casting in Boston, MA. During that time she assisted in the casting of national commercials, TV, as well as the feature film, Gone, Baby, Gone.



In her final year at Emerson College, Katie moved to Los Angeles where she began working in Sony’s Television Casting department, where among other highlights she took part in the studio casting process for Breaking Bad. After leaving Sony, Katie decided to turn to acting full-time. She has performed in national commercials, guest starred on TV and Film, as well as provided voice over for Apple.



Five years ago she was given an opportunity to work full-time for Danielle Eskinazi Casting, one of the top commercial casting offices in Los Angeles. While there she helped cast hundreds of commercials, developed multiple classes, produced a podcast as well helped design a new website for the company. These skills led her to her current position as Business Development Manager for Casting Frontier, where she meets with casting professionals on a regular basis to discuss their needs and how the platform can help, creating more opportunities for our users!



Casting Frontier is an online talent discovery tool that has some of the most revolutionary features on the market. From easy-to-use self tapes to virtual auditions and social media integration, we give the actors of today the tools they need to submit and succeed. With hundreds of roles being posted every week, Casting Frontier is one of the top casting platforms in the country.



Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlskatieoconnor.eventbrite.cocm



