Pestico Launches Newly Designed & Highly Functional Website

Pestico, a reliable company offering pest control services, has launched a brand-new official website.

Kolkata, India, April 26, 2021



The all-new website design lives up to the expectations of potential customers successfully. It flaunts a sliding banner displaying a compilation of all the services. There are separate pages dedicated to each type of pest control service with a brief description written in an engaging style. Visitors to the websites can also view the prices of the respective pest control services.



The overhauled website is easy to navigate and offers a quick page load speed. The responsive theme design of the website allows users to access information from not only desktops but also mobiles and tablets, providing a seamless user experience. Easily accessible contact and location, fresh and high-quality content, structured layout and contrasting colour scheme are some of the features that make Pestico’s website highly functional and well-designed.



“A good website is critical to the success of every business. We have revamped our website with the aim to establish our digital presence more concretely and connect with a greater number of customers who require tailored pest control services. We are hopeful that our website will provide the required details about the pest control services we perform and offer the credibility that our business deserves,” says Mr. Ranjan Sen, the managing director of Pestico.



Combining the latest advances in technology and high-quality products, Pestico has emerged as a reputable company for providing various pest control services for commercial and residential spaces. It includes control and extermination of ants, rats, cockroaches, bed bugs, mosquitoes and termites. Also, to combat the severe threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Pestico is offering professional sanitization services for homes and offices.



Pestico’s pest control methods comply with the health and safety regulations prescribed by the government. The certified professionals identify the cause of pest infestation, treat the affected area with powerful chemicals and solutions and carry out pest prevention treatment. Additionally, the company also offers AMC check up visits, maintenance contracts and a guarantee period for their services, thereby granting complete customer satisfaction.



