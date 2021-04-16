Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration Closing Soon for Military Space Situational Awareness 2021

SMi Group Reports: There are just two weeks remaining until the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference, taking place virtually on 28th – 29th April 2021.

London, United Kingdom, April 16, 2021 --(



So far hosting 110+ attendees and 29 expert speakers, this year’s forum will bring together key stakeholders across the military, government and industry sectors to discuss how to build a collaborative approach to space management and Space Situational Awareness (SSA), as well as how to balance operational necessity with responsible use of space.



Registration will soon be closing, so interested parties are urged to secure their place as soon as possible at: www.military-space.com/pr7prcom



Key focuses include:

· Hearing from senior military and civil officials on the latest solutions being implemented to enhance the security of space assets through domain awareness.



· Listening to exclusive briefings from USSF, RAF, UKSA and leading international SSA programmes.



· Examining key issues such as space surveillance and tracking, the US Space Force's approach to SSA, the impact of new mega-constellations, space security, and international partnerships in space.



· Discussing how best government and industry can manage further space congestion through policy implementation, best practices and international partnerships, to ensure future sustainable use of space.

Key presentations include:



· The Military Applications of SSA to Maximise Operational Effectiveness

Group Captain Rayna Owens, DACOS Capability Space, Royal Air Force



· UK Lines of Effort in SSA

Ms. Emily Mills, Domestic Space Surveillance & Tracking Lead, UK Space Agency



· French Space Command Modernisation Plans and Lines of Effort

Lieutenant Colonel Clement Berthillot, Deputy Commander, French SSA Operational Center, French Space Command



· The Possibilities of XGEO Domain Awareness

Dr James Frith, XGEO Tech Area Lead, Space Vehicles Directorate, US AFRL



· Japan Air Self Defence Force SSA Update

Lieutenant Colonel Ajiki Toshihide, Commander Space Operations Squadron, Japan Air Defense Force



· Closing Keynote Address: Partnering for Shared Space Domain Awareness

Mr. Gordon Ray Kordyak, Executive Lead for Space Domain Awareness & Chief, Space Domain Awareness Division, US Space Force



As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space domain awareness, Military Space Situational Awareness 2021 is an essential date for all those in the sector.



The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at www.military-space.com/pr7prcom.



Military Space Situational Awareness 2021

28th – 29th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Lead Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, NorthStar and Share My Space



For sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.military-space.com/pr7prcom



