US Space Force to Discuss Its New Enterprise SATCOM Vision at MilSatCom USA 2021

London, United Kingdom, April 16, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group are delighted to announce that the 5th Annual MilSatCom USA Conference will convene virtually on June 23rd – 24th 2021, and will feature in-depth presentations from all branches of the military, numerous critical government agencies and leading industry SATCOM providers, all delving into the most important topics and discussions around MILSATCOM.
Interested parties can register for the conference at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations at www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr7prcom.
The Space Force released its new Enterprise SATCOM Vision last year, laying out the goal for a single satellite communication architecture, which will be capable of keeping warfighters connected in contested and degraded environments.
Under this vision, military and commercial satellites would be integrated, allowing warfighters to seamlessly transition to any available network or signal while maintaining connectivity. The Space Force has coined this approach as "Fighting SATCOM."
MilSatCom USA 2021 will, among other topics, discuss the Enterprise SATCOM Vision, with a number of US DoD and Space Force representatives speaking on the topic:
1) "DOD CIO: Modernizing SATCOM Implementation Plan"
Presented by Mr. Mike Dean, Chief, DoD SATCOM, Office of the Chief Information Officer, US DoD
2) "SMC Integrated SATCOM Enterprise Vision"
Presented by Mr. Joe Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force
3) "Vision for Fighting SATCOM"
Presented by Lieutenant Colonel James Nilsen, SATCOM Capability Integrator, SMC, US Space Force
4) "COMSATCOM for the Warfighter: Integrating Commercial SATCOM into Military
Communications Architectures"
Presented by Ms. Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications, Office, US Space Force
Taking place on SMi’s Virtual Conference Platform this June, MilSatCom USA 2021 will bring together military and government leaders, as well as major industry SATCOM providers, to explore MILSATCOM in depth, covering topics such as emerging US Space policy, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, partnership and collaboration between nations and organisations, and expeditionary SATCOM for the Warfighter.
The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr7prcom.
MilSatCom USA 2021
June 23rd – 24th 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Website: www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr7prcom
Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo DRS and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
For sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.