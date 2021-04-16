Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds Opening Delayed to Summer of 2021

Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Steve Muehler announced today that the Spring Launch of “Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds” will be delayed until the Early Summer of 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2021 --(



According to a release by Mr. Steve Muehler, “We started the Agency Registration process in December of last year, we anticipated about four months start to finish, but it is looking more like a six-month process to gain all of the appointments and regulator approvals needed to get started. Everyone on all sides have been in communications, given our already issued and valid California Insurance License this should be just a matter of time before all things come together and the rubber meets the road, and we move forward. So, we just stay ready for when the ‘okay’ comes in, and we move forward at that time.”



Additional information will be published at: www. SteveMuehlerBail.com.



The web address for Mule Hair Bail Bonds is: www.MuleHairBail.com, and bail services will be for Southern California only.



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



877-259-8066



www.SteveMuehler.com



