Newly Located, Engel & Völkers South Tampa Welcomes Luxury Realtors®

Engel & Völkers South Tampa luxury real estate brokerage welcomes multiple Realtors® to the new shop location in Hyde Park.

Tampa, FL, April 16, 2021 --



Jeannette Horning, the newest member to join the shop, also has a main focus in the luxury real estate market throughout the Florida region and has worked within the sports entertainment industry for over a decade alongside multiple high-profile celebrities, athletes and CEOs.



Engel & Völkers South Tampa’s broker and License Partners Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro and Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE acquired the South Tampa location as part of their regional growth strategy. Pattishall is already the owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, which she opened in 2015, where Wyckoff is the Managing Broker. “We are pleased to have these outstanding real estate professionals who are truly passionate about real estate and have a keen knowledge of current market trends plus a dedication to provide concierge-style service to all of their clients,” states Pattishall.



Pattishall and Wyckoff have worked together since 1997. Combined, the pair have over 70 years of residential and commercial real estate experience in the West Central Florida region. Prior to partnering with Engel & Völkers, Pattishall was the broker-owner of Vicinity Realty Services, Inc., formerly known as Sun International Realty, Inc., which she converted into Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach. Pattishall is a member of the Luxury Home Marketing Institute and holds several designations including, Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), e-Pro, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Professional Property Management Certificate (PPMC). Wyckoff also holds the GRI designation, along with the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB) designation, Certified Professional Property Manager (CPMC) and Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE).



To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



southtampa.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



