Press Releases Two Queens Media Press Release

Receive press releases from Two Queens Media: By Email RSS Feeds: Two Queens Media Celebrates Official Launch

Wabasso, FL, April 16, 2021 --(



Founded by coaches that specialize in goal-setting success, mindset, contracting, business-to-business relations, project management, marketing and branding, and career transformation strategies. Their business is brand exposure, media/entertainment promotions, and client management. They help clients to eliminate the hassle of brand building by using positioning, consulting, brand identity and brand intelligence strategies.



Whom do they serve?

TQM’s ideal clients are overworked, yet driven entrepreneurs and professionals who strive to build engaging brands and land partnerships. They love working with solopreneurs and organizations that crave growth through thriving practices and a solid foundation of strategy and techniques to enhance to overall value of their brands.



How can they help?

TQM offers a hybrid of coaching, management, and brand services to reinvent the way consumers respond to brands. The firm has a unique focus on brand and media partnerships, publishing, book signings, campaign concepts and identity, image consulting, public positioning and much more.



TQM also owns Soigné+Swank Magazine™, a black excellence digital publication dedicated to honoring ancestors and inspiring the black culture. The magazine is committed to sharing and highlighting powerful thought-provoking stories, journeys of failure to success, and empowering all things black excellence around the world by featuring content that uplifts, empowers, and inspires what matters to the black and brown communities from entertainment and entrepreneurship to the executive c-suite.



More information about Two Queens Media, visit their website at www.twoqueens.media. Wabasso, FL, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In an effort to bring people and brands together with a focus on events, management, branding and cross-industry innovation, Two Queens Media L.L.C. (TQM) celebrates its official launch. With a commitment to helping brands grow and build sustainable community/business partnerships, TQM is a full-service management firm that is committed to advancing entrepreneurs, content curators, writers, and more.Founded by coaches that specialize in goal-setting success, mindset, contracting, business-to-business relations, project management, marketing and branding, and career transformation strategies. Their business is brand exposure, media/entertainment promotions, and client management. They help clients to eliminate the hassle of brand building by using positioning, consulting, brand identity and brand intelligence strategies.Whom do they serve?TQM’s ideal clients are overworked, yet driven entrepreneurs and professionals who strive to build engaging brands and land partnerships. They love working with solopreneurs and organizations that crave growth through thriving practices and a solid foundation of strategy and techniques to enhance to overall value of their brands.How can they help?TQM offers a hybrid of coaching, management, and brand services to reinvent the way consumers respond to brands. The firm has a unique focus on brand and media partnerships, publishing, book signings, campaign concepts and identity, image consulting, public positioning and much more.TQM also owns Soigné+Swank Magazine™, a black excellence digital publication dedicated to honoring ancestors and inspiring the black culture. The magazine is committed to sharing and highlighting powerful thought-provoking stories, journeys of failure to success, and empowering all things black excellence around the world by featuring content that uplifts, empowers, and inspires what matters to the black and brown communities from entertainment and entrepreneurship to the executive c-suite.More information about Two Queens Media, visit their website at www.twoqueens.media. Contact Information Two Queens Media

Lynnecia S. Eley

772-202-3047



twoqueens.media



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Two Queens Media