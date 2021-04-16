Dee Bowden Speaks at 5Cs of Business Success Virtual Event

Panelist Dee Bowden, Revenue Recovery Expert, founder of BCS Solutions, and author of the soon to be released book “Collect The Cash: The Sale Is Not Complete Until The Money Is In The Bank” comes together in a collaborative effort with four other Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Frederick, MD, April 16, 2021 --(



The "5 C’s of Business Success" virtual panel event will be held on Saturday April 24, 2021 from 10:00 AM (EST) to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom.



Panelist Dee Bowden, Revenue Recovery Expert, founder of BCS Solutions, and author of the soon to be released book “Collect The Cash: The Sale Is Not Complete Until The Money Is In The Bank” has come together in a collaborative effort with four other Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the “5 C’s of Business Success.”



Dee Bowden is on a mission to help small business grow their financial bottom line by sharing her five-step system. She has over 10 years of financial recovery experience and has collected over $10 million for both companies and government agencies.



During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about the “5 C’s of Business Success.” to help set your business on the path to success. As Small Business Owners themselves the panel has over 50 combined years of experience, as financial professionals, and they are dedicated to help make 2021 become your best year in business yet, yes even in these challenging times.

To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5-cs-of-business-success-tickets-147250156181 Frederick, MD, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Black Woman Revenue Recovery Expert Dee Bowden of BCS Solutions is a Panelist For “The 5 C’s of Business Success” Virtual Event.The "5 C’s of Business Success" virtual panel event will be held on Saturday April 24, 2021 from 10:00 AM (EST) to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom.Panelist Dee Bowden, Revenue Recovery Expert, founder of BCS Solutions, and author of the soon to be released book “Collect The Cash: The Sale Is Not Complete Until The Money Is In The Bank” has come together in a collaborative effort with four other Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the “5 C’s of Business Success.”Dee Bowden is on a mission to help small business grow their financial bottom line by sharing her five-step system. She has over 10 years of financial recovery experience and has collected over $10 million for both companies and government agencies.During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about the “5 C’s of Business Success.” to help set your business on the path to success. As Small Business Owners themselves the panel has over 50 combined years of experience, as financial professionals, and they are dedicated to help make 2021 become your best year in business yet, yes even in these challenging times.To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-5-cs-of-business-success-tickets-147250156181