FDB Panel Fittings Offer the Growing DIRAK Swinghandle Range for Specialist Cabinets

FDB Panel Fittings announce ex-stock availability of the DIRAK swinghandle series. In comparison with simple quarter-turn locks, swinghandles offer a much higher torque capability than standard quarter-turn latches and consequently greater closing force is available.

With DIRAK swinghandles, access control to server racks can be professionally managed and alongside conventional swinghandles, FDB offer safety-tested variants of the swinghandle range, e.g. with one locking cylinder or with two tandem locking cylinders.



As special equipment, FDB offer swinghandles with mechatronically secured latches, locking cylinder or actuator, also flush-mounted and standard raised handle variants. Some designs feature tool-free installation, with versions in zinc die-cast, polyamide or stainless steel.



Design styles include low profile, Trimline, vandal-resistant, dual key security or padlockable, a swinghandle with LED status indicator is also offered.



Isleworth, United Kingdom, April 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce ex-stock availability of the ever-growing DIRAK swinghandle series. In comparison with simple quarter-turn locks, swinghandles offer a much higher torque capability than standard quarter-turn latches and consequently greater closing force is available. This is important for enclosures with thick gaskets or for larger doors with rod latches where multi-point closure is employed for greater sealing or security.

