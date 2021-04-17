PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adexilis Schweiz AG

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adexilis Schweiz AG: By Email RSS Feeds:

Adexilis Adria Opened


Sarnen, Switzerland, April 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Adexilis Adria is the latest company established within the Adexilis network.

Adexilis Adria covers the markets Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina, and Macedonia. The initial focus and products will be in Gastroenterology and Women's Health.

The aim is to search for cutting edge products in the industry and bring them to the doctors and patients in the region.

In women's health, Adexilis Adria will offer women a broad possibility of choices whether it is family planning, contraception or issues connected to menstruation.

In Gastroenterology, the initial focus is technology in drug level monitoring and high end probiotics.

Adexilis is a regional healthcare company covering central eastern European countries with presence in Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Adria region and Turkey.
Contact Information
Adexilis Schweiz AG
Robert Karl
+41799356987
Contact
adexilis.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adexilis Schweiz AG
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help