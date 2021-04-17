Adexilis Adria Opened

Press Releases Adexilis Schweiz AG Press Release

Sarnen, Switzerland, April 17, 2021 --



Adexilis Adria covers the markets Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina, and Macedonia. The initial focus and products will be in Gastroenterology and Women's Health.



The aim is to search for cutting edge products in the industry and bring them to the doctors and patients in the region.



In women's health, Adexilis Adria will offer women a broad possibility of choices whether it is family planning, contraception or issues connected to menstruation.



In Gastroenterology, the initial focus is technology in drug level monitoring and high end probiotics.



Robert Karl

+41799356987



adexilis.com



