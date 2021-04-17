RAMPF – High-Performance Sealing Solutions for the Lighting Industry

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Encompassing polyurethane and silicone foam portfolio for LED and fluorescent luminaires.

Wixom, MI, April 17, 2021 --(



Sealing foams extend the life and performance of LED and fluorescent luminaires in both indoor and outdoor applications. The high-performance two-component gaskets protect luminaires from the penetration of dust, humidity, water, and cleaning fluids. Furthermore, they feature excellent resistance against UV, chemicals, and high temperatures.



For the lighting industry, RAMPF Polymer Solutions offers an encompassing portfolio of FIPG/FIPFG liquid and thixotropic gaskets based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL). These foams can be quickly adapted to specific customer requirements and exhibit



> Stable and abrasive surface

> High tensile strength

> Very low compression set also at high temperatures

> Low water absorption

> Suitability for various IP requirements

> Excellent ageing resistance

> Short reaction time for fast handling of the parts



The foam portfolio of RAMPF Polymer Solutions also includes products for specific application areas, amongst others:



RAKU® PUR 31-3194-1 – the outdoor specialist



During rain, snow, and frost, gaskets may absorb water. Repeated freeze-thaw cycles can cause significant damage to these seals due to the negative thermal expansion (NTE) of water, in which water contracts upon heating rather than expanding. RAKU® PUR 31-3194-1 was specially developed to counteract this effect. In addition, the material features very low water absorption, stable and high-quality surface, and is used a number of indoors applications.



RAKU® SIL 37-1210 – the all rounder

This silicone material was developed for harsh environmental requirements, including ATEX luminaires. These are used in hazardous environments that potentially have an explosive concentration of gas, vapor, or dust, for example painting facilities or mining. RAKU® SIL 37-1210 is also used in luminaires for livestock pens, amongst others, and exhibits very high temperature resistance, outstanding cost effectiveness (very low density), fast reaction time at room temperature, as well as high chemical and radiation resistance (e.g. Ozone, UV).



Material & dispensing expertise from a single source

For maximum and long-term sealing performance, both the chemical composition of the sealing foams and their application process have to be tailored to the individual luminaire. In addition to modern laboratory facilities, the RAMPF Innovation Center at the company head office in Grafenberg, Germany, features spacious testing facilities where state-of-the-art dispensing and automation technology from sister company RAMPF Production Systems is used for sample production, system tests, and series production trials.



Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



