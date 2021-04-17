Saisystems Health Releases New On-call Phone System, Expands SNFConnect Communication System for Long-Term Post-Acute Care

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Saisystems Health Press Release

Shelton, CT, April 17, 2021 --(



SNFConnect joins a suite of established products including tools for electronic health records, charge capture, telehealth, business intelligence visualizations, and revenue cycle management, all build for LTPAC practitioners. Saisystems is now providing integrated Communication, Billing and Data systems, along with managed services, that cover the full spectrum of managing a practice and provide the benefits of a back-office without the overhead burden.



With the addition of the on-call phone system, SNFConnect now offers an enterprise-level communication system for LTPAC. The app provides one-touch communication between facilities and practices during after-hours and on-call coverage while maintaining providers privacy. The centralized, cloud-based system features multi-channel communication (HIPAA-secure text messages, phone calls and video messaging), telehealth and robust reporting capabilities, ensuring complete visibility of history and optimization opportunities for practices. With end-to-end HIPPA compliance, SNFConnect truly connects providers to the nursing staff to improve patient quality of care and prevent potential unnecessary hospitalizations.



“The new on-call phone system is built upon the belief that providers should be able to balance between accessibility and privacy without sacrificing care quality, starting with a system that can transfer calls to the appropriate on-call person and help them make a quick decision about patient care. SNFConnect ensures that providers have the best tool to navigate the complex care of our populations,” said Michael Healey, VP of Digital Health. “We want patients to receive timely care, providers to get back their work-life balance, and practices never to miss any opportunities for optimization and growth. We’re excited to continue empowering LTPAC partners and help them unlock sustainable growth.”



The Shelton, CT-based company supports practitioners who provide bedside services in skilled nursing facilities, long-term care and assisted living facilities, and mobile practices, many of whom currently rely on telehealth to provide continuing care to vulnerable patients. Along with the company’s current suite of offerings, which includes financial, administrative, clinical and software solutions, the SNFist™ Suite of products and services eliminates technological and administrative concerns, ensuring that providers can focus on providing the highest quality care to their patients.



For more information on SNFConnect, visit https://thesnfist.com/snfconnect-communications-platform/



About Saisystems Health

Saisystems Health is a division of Saisystems International, Inc. and a growing health services company specializing in medical billing and credentialing. We focus on reducing costs, improving care outcomes, and increasing reimbursements so our clients’ business systems operate smoothly.



Saisystems International, Inc. was recently awarded with:

2020 Fast 100 Asian American Business from United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce

2020 2nd Best Place to Work in Connecticut – Hartford Business Journal https://www.saisystemshealth.com/

https://www.saisystemstech.com/

https://www.saisystems.com/



Media Contact:

Mario Pittore, Marketing Specialist

Mario Pittore

203-567-5213



www.saisystemshealth.com/



