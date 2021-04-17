Modern Campus Wins Gold and People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Customer Service

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Modern Campus Press Release

Awards Recognize Modern Campus’s Innovative Higher Education Customers and the Employees Who Serve Them.

Cleveland, OH, April 17, 2021 --



The awards recognize Modern Campus for delivering a world-class customer experience, nurturing strong customer relationships and providing stellar service to each of its 550+ customers that serve the higher education market. Modern Campus was awarded a:



· Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year – Public Services & Education

· People’s Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Customer Service – Public Services & Education



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.



“Our first core value as a company is, ‘we’re customer obsessed’, and we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations every time, every day,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer of Modern Campus. “We’re thrilled to once again be a Stevie Award winner, as it showcases our unwavering effort to make customer experience as much a differentiator as our innovative products. These awards are a testament to our customers and employees alike – both make these awards possible, and I’m honored to serve them.”



More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers and organizations’ and individuals’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Winners were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.



About Modern Campus

Modern Campus, the innovator driving Omni CMS and Destiny One, empowers higher education institutions to thrive when radical change is required to successfully respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt and even school closures.



Powered by the industry’s leading “student first” modern learner engagement platform, presidents and provosts can create pathways for lifelong learning, while marketing and IT leaders can deliver Amazon-like personalization and instant fulfillment.Award-winning products and average annual revenue growth of 19% for its 550+ higher education customers have earned Modern Campus a 98% retention rate and a reputation for customer obsession.



PR Contact

Angela Tuzzo

MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



moderncampus.com



